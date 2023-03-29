Why Vietnamese police inspected at Home Credit headquarters?

A representative from Home Credit Vietnam Joint Stock Company (Home Credit) has confirmed that the Ho Chi Minh City Police conducted an inspection of the company’s headquarters from 10am on March 28 until the early afternoon of the same day. The inspection was related to fire safety and financial activities.

The Thu Duc City Police led the inspection, which was carried out in coordination with functional units of the Ho Chi Minh City Police. The inspection took place at No. 20 Nguyen Dang Giai building, Thao Dien ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

Reports showed that dozens of officials and soldiers were involved in the inspection, which comes as the Ho Chi Minh City Police, along with districts, towns, and Thu Duc City, are intensifying their efforts to review and deal with violations at several financial companies and to recover debts across the region.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Police also sealed off the Linh Tay Tower building and worked with the Galaxy debt buying and selling company. There has been no response yet from either the authorities or the Galaxy debt buying and selling company.

Home Credit is a global consumer finance group that entered the Vietnamese market in 2008. With around 6,000 employees, the company is one of the leading digital finance companies, serving more than 14 million customers nationwide. Home Credit’s three main business lines include consumer installment loans, cash loans, and credit cards.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City Police had inspected and searched the representative office and all branches of F88 Trading Joint Stock Company, along with many other financial companies.