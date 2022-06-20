Why Vietnam listed among the economies with highest growth rate of the world by IMF?

Vietnam listed among countries with highest growth forecasts at 6 percent in 2022, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Since the beginning of the year, we have seen some optimistic forecasts from international organizations, such as the Asian Development Bank (ADB), forecasts that Vietnam’s economic growth will recover at 6.5. % in 2022 and 6.7% in 2023. Meanwhile, the World Bank (WB) forecasts that Vietnam’s GDP growth in 2022 will reach 5.3%, then it will stabilize at around 6.5%.

More optimistic, economists forecast that third quarter economic growth will be a highlight, creating momentum for economic growth this year to exceed the set target of 6 – 6.5%, even high. 7% more.

Most recently, Vietnam will achieve an economic growth rate of 6.0% in 2022, among the countries with the highest growth rates in the world, according to IMF forecasts.

Experts say that in the context of the risky global economy and geopolitics, the narrowing of the fiscal and monetary policies of many major economies has slowed down the global growth. Meanwhile, in Vietnam, the economy is recovering quite quickly thanks to the Government having promptly changed the appropriate epidemic prevention strategy, accelerating the implementation of the program on socio-economic recovery and development, Vietnam News Agency reported.

