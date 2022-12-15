Why Vietnam listed among safest places to travel in Southeast Asia?

Vietnam has lately been categorized as a “moderate risk” tourist destination by US firm specializing in travel risk Global Guardian.

Vietnam is a Southeast Asian country known for its beaches, rivers, Buddhist pagodas and bustling cities. Hanoi, the capital, pays homage to the nation’s iconic Communist-era leader, Ho Chi Minh, via a huge marble mausoleum. Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon) has French colonial landmarks, plus Vietnamese War history museums and the Củ Chi tunnels, used by Viet Cong soldiers. The country is well-known for its stable political situation and lack of terrorist threats.

According to the definition of Global Guardian, a country with “moderate risk” is “the country with moderate risk is considered resilient. These countries are capable of quickly and effectively managing most crises and threats to personal security. But criminal activity, terrorism and natural disasters can impact travel or in-country operations.”

Singapore is the only Southeast Asian country that ranks high on the list of “low-risk” countries. In other terms, Singapore is the safest international tourism destination in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Indonesia are categorized as “medium risk.” These are countries with sporadic crime and instability, as well as poor crisis management capabilities.

Ukraine, Pakistan, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Central African Republic, and Burkina Faso have all been designated as “high risk” countries. The safest countries in the world are New Zealand, Ireland, Denmark, and Austria.

This list comprises 163 countries ranked according to criteria and data on: political stability, country neighbor relations, nuclear weapons, internal and external wars, military budget, incarceration rates, and “crime perception.”