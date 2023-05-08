Why Vietnam experienced the highest temperature of 44.1 degrees celsius?

According to the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration, Thanh Hoa Province in north-central Vietnam broke its previous record by reaching the highest temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

This temperature was recorded at the Hoi Xuan Station in Quan Hoa District and surpassed the previous record of 43.4 degrees Celsius, set on April 20, 2019, in Huong Khe District of Ha Tinh Province.

The National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting reported that the northwestern region and the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Phu Yen experienced scorching weather, with temperatures ranging from 37-40 degrees Celsius on Saturday afternoon.

Some areas even recorded temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius, including Lac Son District and Hoa Binh City of northern Hoa Binh Province, Quy Chau and Tuong Duong Districts of north-central Nghe An Province, and Huong Khe District of Ha Tinh Province. The humidity in these areas was around 33-35 percent at 1:00 pm.

Saturday was the hottest day during the ongoing heatwave, which is believed to be the most intense large-scale heatwave in May. The Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration attributed the heatwave to the impact of a hot, low-pressure area from the west, combined with the strong Foehn wind effect.

The heatwave is expected to subside nationwide from Sunday, with the northern and central regions experiencing rains and thunderstorms next week, resulting in cooler weather.