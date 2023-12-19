Why Vietnam coastal city of Da Nang listed among the 11 best places to travel in Asia for 2024?

Da Nang, situated on Vietnam’s central coast, has secured a spot on the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the 11 best places to travel in Asia for 2024.

This recognition comes from the magazine’s readers, highlighting Da Nang as one of Asia’s success stories in the post-COVID era. The city, known for its modern beach setting and proximity to UNESCO-recognized sites like Hoi An and Hue, has experienced a surge in tourist numbers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Condé Nast Traveler emphasized Da Nang’s appeal by pointing out its geographical closeness to iconic destinations such as the ancient port city of Hoi An and the former imperial capital city of Hue. The magazine announced this list last Friday, praising Da Nang as a significant post-COVID success story in Asia.

Tourist arrivals in Da Nang have exceeded pre-pandemic figures, with a notable increase in recent times. In 2023, Vietnam Airlines resumed flights to Da Nang from key markets like Japan and Taiwan, leading to a significant spike in passenger numbers. According to the magazine, foreign travelers often visit Da Nang in June to attend the annual international fireworks festival hosted by the city.

One of Da Nang’s most attractive destinations is the Son Tra Peninsula, located approximately 10 kilometers from the city center. This peninsula boasts spread-out beaches, pristine forests, and a striking 17-story, 220-foot statue of Lady Buddha. Not only is it a captivating tourist spot, but it also serves as a habitat for endangered red-shanked douc langurs and various other wildlife within its nature reserve.

The Son Tra Peninsula nature reserve is home to nearly 1,000 plant species, including 22 rare and precious ones. The image attached to this information depicts tourists gathering at the iconic Rong (Dragon) Bridge, a popular attraction in Da Nang City.

My Khe Beach, renowned for its beauty, recently secured the eighth position among the 10 most beautiful beaches in Asia, as voted by readers of TripAdvisor, a globally recognized travel reviews website.

Da Nang’s culinary scene is celebrated for central Vietnamese food specialties, including mi Quang, a noodle delicacy from the neighboring province of Quang Nam, and banh xeo (crispy pancakes).

The city has witnessed an influx of renowned hotels and resorts from across Asia. The InterContinental Sun Peninsula Resort, designed by Bill Bensley, completed an extensive 10th-anniversary renovation, introducing new facilities like a club lounge, villas, and spa amenities on the Son Tra Peninsula. In 2023, the IHG Hotel Group introduced voco Ma Belle Danang, and in 2024, the Mandarin Oriental hotel is set to debut, along with a facility from the wellness-focused Southeast Asian Fusion Hotel group.

Condé Nast Traveler noted the growing interest of hotel and resort developers in Da Nang, acknowledging its newfound popularity among travelers.

To further boost international tourism, Vietnam relaxed visa regulations for foreign tourists in 2023, particularly targeting visitors from Europe. This move aimed to attract more international travelers to Vietnam, including the vibrant city of Da Nang.

Apart from Da Nang, other destinations on the Condé Nast Traveler’s list for 2024 include Singapore, Chinatown in Thailand, Kochi in India, Kobe in Japan, Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, and Kathmandu Valley in Nepal, among others.