Why Vietnam capital city setups task force to catch stray dogs and cats?

Vietnam capital city of Hanoi authorities have asked 579 communes, wards and towns for their team to catch stray dogs and cats as part of rabies prevention measures.

According to a report by local media, the capital city has issued a plan for the city’s rabies prevention and control efforts in the 2022-2023 period.

Over 90 percent of the city’s dogs and cats would be managed and vaccinated against rabies between 2022 and 2023. The city has aimed to complete the establishment of rabies-free areas in all 14 local districts before 2025, the report said.

Cat and dog breeding has to be reported to communal and ward people’s committees. Dog owners are also requested to use a muzzle for their dogs in public places. They would also have to pay all damages in cases where their dogs injure other people or damage property.

The municipal authorities have ordered all local communes, wards and towns to establish teams to hunt unclaimed dogs and cats.

Localities in Hanoi are required to update their number of dogs and cats at least twice per year. The information also needs to be posted online as regulated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

People who violate rabies vaccination violations will be fined, the Dan Tri Newspaper reported.

