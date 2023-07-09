Why US Doubles Imports from Russia Despite Economic Sanctions

The United States has doubled its imports of goods from Russia, despite imposing several economic sanctions on Moscow, according to data released by the country’s Census Bureau.

According to the report from the US Census Bureau, in May, the volume of US imports from Russia, a country under sanctions, increased significantly to reach $504 million.

This figure is more than twice the statistics from April when Washington purchased goods worth $215.6 million from Russia. In February, US imports reached the highest level of the year 2023 at $642.8 million.

Meanwhile, US exports to Russia continue to decline. Data shows that in May, the volume of exported goods was only $60 million, down from $65.2 million the previous month and $66.4 million in March. In January, US exports to Russia amounted to a total of $44.6 million.

After Russia carried out a military campaign in Ukraine in February of last year, Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow, including a ban on some Russian goods imported into the US.

The restrictions primarily targeted Russia’s energy exports but also included alcohol, seafood products, industrial diamonds, and many other items.