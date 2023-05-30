Why TikTok could be completely banned in Vietnam

According to the leadership of the Authority of Broadcasting, Television, and Electronic Information, social media platforms, including TikTok, will be prohibited from operating in Vietnam if they do not comply with the legal regulations.

At the Multi-Channel Network (MCN) Management Network Connection Workshop organized by the Authority of Broadcasting, Television, and Electronic Information (Ministry of Information and Communications), Director Le Quang Tu Do stated that after conducting an inspection of TikTok, many questions have arisen regarding the future of this social media platform and content creators.

According to Le Quang Tu Do, this depends on cross-border social media platforms, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and MCNs/media companies. Specifically, if TikTok and other social media platforms lack cooperation and impose their own global community standards without adhering to the laws and regulations of the host country due to being multinational corporations, they will undoubtedly be restricted.

“If cross-border social media platforms do not cooperate with state management agencies, they will be blocked from operating in Vietnam. If TikTok does not cooperate with the government, specifically with the direct management agency, the Ministry of Information and Communications, then this platform will certainly be banned,” affirmed Le Quang Tu Do.

The Director of the Authority of Broadcasting, Television, and Electronic Information stated that content creators on social media platforms need to understand that cyberspace is no longer a virtual space and must comply with the Cybersecurity Law, Information Technology Law, and Decree on the management, provision, and use of Internet services and information on the network. Therefore, content creators are responsible for the content they publish, both civilly and criminally.

According to the leadership of the Authority of Broadcasting, Television, and Electronic Information, in the coming period, the regulatory agencies will change the form of administrative sanctions from merging to dividing them into smaller penalties. For example, a repeated violation will be fined corresponding to the number of times it occurred, instead of a single penalty.

Previously, in May 2023, the Ministry of Information and Communications coordinated with relevant ministries and agencies such as the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, and Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications to conduct a comprehensive inspection of TikTok’s activities in Vietnam.

The inspection was carried out due to the social media platform’s misconduct in the past and also to ensure its compliance with the laws during its operation and business activities.

According to the decision, the inspection team will conduct surprise and comprehensive inspections to verify the compliance with legal regulations in the management, provision, and use of services and information on the network by TikTok Vietnam Technology Company Limited and TikTok Vietnam’s representative office.