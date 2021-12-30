Why these cities named among top New Year’s Eve 2022 holiday destinations?

Ho Chi Minh City and Sapa continue to be the two most favored destinations of Vietnamese tourists for the New Year’s Eve holiday, according to the world’s fastest growing digital travel platforms on Agoda.

According to Agoda’s booking data for the New Year period, tourists from Vietnam and around the world are looking for new experiences to celebrate 2022. Famous cities are still attractive destinations, but tourism trends to natural destinations or beaches are dominating the New Year’s Eve plans this year. Tourists also continue to choose luxury accommodation spots for their first trip of the year.

In Vietnam, tourists this year seem to prefer 4 to 5-star hotels to welcome the new year 2022. This shows that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic makes people have a need to choose staycation tourism trends.

Ho Chi Minh City has maintained its position as the top destination for tourists on New Year’s Eve for two consecutive years. Prominent in the ranking is Sapa, which rose from 7th place last year to 2nd place this year, pushing Da Lat to 3rd place. In addition, Ninh Binh has become a new name in the Top 10 New Year’s Eve 2022 holiday destinations because of its attractive natural beauty and many interesting experiences.

Agoda survey results

In Asia, capital cities and popular tourist destinations continue to dominate the rankings, with Bangkok returning to the top spot in Thailand, or top beaches like Goa (India), Bali (Indonesia), Cebu (Philippines), Pattaya (Thailand), Jeju Island (the Republic of Korea) and Penang (Malaysia) also having appeared in many of the remaining positions in the top 10, expressing the desire to increase the discovery experience more, when travel restrictions are gradually loosened.

“Travel is back, although domestic travel remains the predominant source of business for Asian destinations during this NYE celebration season. Agoda data shows that in addition to the big city, traditional, celebration destinations, travellers across Asia are showing their ongoing desire to get out, to getaway, and to escape the constrictions and controls of COVID-19 impacted cities. The city staycation is booming. Equally the appeal of Asia’s beaches, stunning scenery and freedom of open space has people heading for the coast and mountains in droves.” Timothy Hughes, Vice President Corporate Development of Agoda said.

In Vietnam, Hanoi was knocked out of the top three by Sapa. Meanwhile Kuching in Borneo unseated Langkawi for a spot in Malaysia’s top three, and Boracay sprung into second spot for the Philippines. In addition, consumers want luxury. There are a range of great 4 to 5-star luxury hotel deals available during the COVID recovery, he added.

