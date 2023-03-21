Why many foreign businesses in Vietnam are struggling to obtain work permits for their foreign employees?

Representatives of foreign businesses in Vietnam, including those from South Korea, Europe, and the US, are urging the government to simplify work permit procedures for their foreign employees, citing inconsistent and vague regulations that hinder the process.

Hong Sun, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam (KOCHAM), revealed that it takes Korean businesses two to three months to get the work permits for their foreign staff, and in some cases, up to six months.

KOCHAM is proposing that the authorities provide consistent and precise guidelines for requesting work permits and that graduates of the one-year K-Move School program should receive expert work permits.

Gabor Fluit, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), echoed the need for simplified administrative procedures and stressed that it is unreasonable for foreigners who have lived, worked, and invested in Vietnam for many years to be denied a work permit extension due to minor administrative issues.

Similarly, Greg Testerman, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham Vietnam), called for clearer and simplified regulations on work permit issuance and emphasized that Vietnam should not require foreign workers to hold a college degree in their field of expertise.

Minister of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung assured the business community that the government is working to simplify labor laws and prioritize foreign experts and managers in new regulations governing work permit issuances.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has also announced that the visa policy is being modified to create the most favorable conditions for foreigners.