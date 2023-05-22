Why IT Takes the Lead in Vietnam’s Most In-Demand Jobs

IT is ranked among the most essential professions in Vietnam, according to Mr. Tran Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Vocational Education Association.

He emphasized that the Fourth Industrial Revolution has led to the expansion of the labor market, with technology jobs expected to have the highest demand in the future, accounting for approximately 35% of the country’s aggregate labor market demand.

The Customs newspaper quoted Mr. Tuan as saying that several fields, including automation, automotive technology, electronics, graphics and industrial design, and environmental technology, are attracting a significant number of workers.

Furthermore, industries such as information technology, business administration, and finance are highly sought after. The logistics and supply chain, e-commerce, digital marketing, multimedia, and finance and banking sectors are also undergoing digital transformations, resulting in a considerable demand for skilled professionals in these areas.

The healthcare and social science sectors, as well as jobs related to high-tech applications in agriculture, are also considered to be in high demand, according to the official.

The Salary Survey 2023 report published by Navigos Group confirms that the information technology industry consistently exhibits strong recruitment demand, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses dealing with substantial customer data, such as banks, telecommunications companies, and retail enterprises, have increased their recruitment of experienced IT personnel.

Insiders have noted that the information technology industry consistently maintains a stable demand for skilled professionals and is projected to experience high growth rates in 2023.

Assessing the need for high-quality human resources in the technology industry, FPT Group Chairman Truong Gia Binh emphasized that the rapid development of the semiconductor chip field, as well as global technological advancements, have attracted foreign businesses to invest in Vietnam. This is largely due to the country’s abundant pool of highly skilled technical workers.

According to the Hanoi Employment Service Center, the labor market in the capital city has exhibited positive signals in the first quarter of this year, following the recovery of the local economy in 2022 and early 2023. The center predicts that enterprise recruitment demand will continue to rise in the near future.

Data from the center reveals that, in the first quarter, businesses were in need of between 12,000 and 15,000 workers, particularly in high-skill positions such as IT professionals, software developers, and game programmers.

Mr. Vu Quang Thanh, Deputy Director of the Center, stated that the tourism industry experienced significant demand in the first quarter and is expected to continue attracting workers due to various policies and programs implemented to stimulate demand and promote recovery. Mr. Thanh mentioned that the industry’s demand for employees is estimated to be around 10,000-12,000.

According to the Project Center Human Resource Demand report and labor market information in Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s largest economic hub in the southern region, an additional 280,000-300,000 or 300,000-320,000 workers will be needed by 2023, depending on the growth rate of the global economy and major countries. The recruitment demand is primarily concentrated in the service sector (57.69%) and the industrial sector (20.31%).