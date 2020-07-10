Why foreigners Invest in Vietnam – And you Should too ?

Life after retirement is a tricky business, especially the way we handle our investments. More critical, the process becomes when you are an expat and want the best outcome from your future.

In this thought process, expatriates tend to do a multi-country investment system, which sometimes backfires their savings. It is a bad practice of scattering savings all over the place with different taxation policies.

Managing such a large number of investments in every country is a tough task for an expat alone, so they hire global investors who help them manage their savings. However, one needs to remember that instead of spreading your income in all different states, investing in Vietnam can be a much simpler option, as experts say. The expat community is already a big fit in the country, so the investment structure in the form of offshore pension plans can be hugely beneficial.

These days right after the Coronavirus crisis, everyone is losing trust in the future and do not know when this hard time will end. But let’s try to keep a long-term vision, put aside this moment and anticipate the recovery and the opportunities that will emerge in the future.

Set up your plan: choose the right country

An action plan is the most needed when you are thinking of planning for the future. Retirement plans, savings, and investments, all of these require a plan to be setup. Vietnam, a hot opportunity ground for all these and that too for expats, is the answer to your plan. This involves making an investment that is a viable method to choose for your money growth option. Vietnam is a country that provides you all the options to multiply your wealth that your home country might not be able to.



Local or experienced foreign investors would help you figure out the right investment opportunities that are hard to miss. Vietnam poses an array of contingencies as it is a small country easily missed by the big sharks of the investors. So, an expat can easily plan their retirement investment plan in the country.

Benefits of choosing Vietnamese market

Whenever the world markets are down or rising, Vietnamese markets are not much in the news due to their country’s stature. That is of interest to the expats. People usually do not consider this country for investment, and that is why an expat should definitely consider Vietnam as their offshore investment option. The country is progressing not immediately but gradually in terms of trade, housing, health, and other necessities that make it the perfect place for investment.

A country with a high potential of growth

In recent times, the country has allowed its trade market to grow by doing a lot of trade agreements with its fellow countries. Also, the decreasing popularity of China’s manufacturing market has automatically shifted the focus to Vietnam’s increase in the market. The country has a bad reputation in media for its illegal activities, but it is blown out of proportion. Yes, sometimes the firms do shutdown or CEOs do resign in Vietnam, but which country is immune to these?

Foreign investors have always appreciated the country, and that’s why it’s the perfect investment paradise for expats. The government is also supportive of such lucrative investments and offers many incentives to foreign investors.

Expats who are looking for an excellent opportunity to earn money and multiply their savings can consider Vietnam as the perfect option. The government of the country keeps on evolving its rules so that it’s easier for foreigners to invest in their country to help the Vietnamese economy grow.

PwC released the study “The world in 2050” and Vietnam is listed as the country that will expect to have the highest growth in terms of GDP better than Philippines and Nigeria.

Geography: Vietnam on map

Geographically, Vietnam has a location that pleases all. Because of its neighbors, Vietnam has a lot of trade agreements and business support. As Asia’s one of the biggest markets, China shares its border with the country; the South China Sea allows the country to enjoy effective sea trade routes. Ho Chi Minh City, located in the South of the country, is one of the fastest-growing markets, which is presenting new trade possibilities every day. Expats just have to turn these advantages to their benefit while investing in the country.

Vietnam possesses a meager capital stock that yields the results where one gets multiplied benefits with their investment. The population is an intelligent one that would help and guide you accordingly to the right investment only if you know the right people. The rise in foreign investors in the country is giving the country a boost to become one of the most critical investment centers.

Real Estate Market: how to get legit advice as a future investor ?

You cannot own land or real estate in Vietnam. Only investment and leasing the properties are an foreigner’s best bet. Technically, a foreigner can own a house or a residence but not the land in Vietnam. So, in all becoming an expatriate and living a life in Vietnam after retirement is not at all bad. Although risks associated with your investment in the country are also present.

Want to get helped by a real estate agency that used to work with expats and offers limited and personalized deals ?

Check out this article on movetoasia.com to learn more about actionable strategies and understand how you can leverage by turning your focus to Vietnam opportunities.

Conclusion: Investing as a foreigner – Yes or No ?

Nowadays, it is still very recent and the crisis still affects the economy. In the next weeks-months, real estate prices and rental price may be temporarily lower than usual. The country may put incentives to attract foreign investments which should be a good opportunity to any investor looking closely at the Vietnamese real estate market.

The government gradually regulated the real estate industry for expatriates and their decisions can still affect your investment either for good or bad, that would depend. But, yes, there are always a few downsides to your every good act. The Vietnamese market is still in the early growing stages that can affect your investment and worsen it because of its unpredictable nature. There are still so many things to be understood by the expats for the investment in Vietnam.

No one can fully assess the number of pros and cons that can come up with an investment. In reality, every country faces a crisis, and no one can frankly predict what curve their economies would take. Foreign investment in Vietnam would not only improve your savings but also give opportunities to the country’s talent pool to be an asset for Vietnam. Although, these risks, can be minimized with a well planned elaborate scheme of investment; that gives the expats the kind of offshore banking assurity; that they are looking into. All in all, the investment sector in Vietnam is doing wonders for offshore retirement planning, so it’s the right time to invest and live the dream that you always wanted to.

