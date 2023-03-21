Why foreign tourists beg for money while traveling in Vietnam?

Authorities in Vietnam’s central province of Quảng Nam recently assisted two Russian tourists who were begging for money on the streets of Tam Kỳ City.

The tourists were found holding a cardboard sign with the message “help, no money” at the Hùng Vương-Trần Cao Vân intersection, local media reported. The police and immigration department in Tam Kỳ coordinated to verify information about the two foreigners and provided them with financial support through the Tam Kỳ Red Cross Society.

The two tourists were advised not to continue begging and subsequently left Tam Kỳ for the neighbouring province of Quảng Ngãi on March 17.

This incident follows a similar case two weeks prior, where two tourists, one male and one female, were spotted begging at the corner of Tôn Đức Thắng-Ngô Văn Sở intersection in Liên Chiểu District, Đà Nẵng City.

The photos of the tourists were shared widely on social media, leading to an investigation by the Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs of Đà Nẵng. However, by the time the authorities were informed, the tourists had already moved on.

No one knows what will happen in life

The recent incidents of foreign tourists begging for money in Vietnam have sparked a debate among readers. Some see it as an act of entitlement, questioning why tourists who can afford to travel are resorting to begging instead of planning their finances better. Others see it as a legitimate need for help, as unexpected situations can arise during travel that can leave people in difficult financial circumstances.

Both perspectives have valid points. On the one hand, traveling can be an expensive luxury that not everyone can afford, and it’s reasonable to expect travelers to have planned their finances accordingly. On the other hand, unexpected situations can arise during travel, such as losing one’s wallet, falling ill, or being the victim of theft, which can leave people in dire financial straits.

Ultimately, it’s difficult to generalize the motivations behind why people beg for money while traveling. Some may be entitled, while others may be genuinely in need of help. What is clear is that the issue of begging by foreign tourists is complex, and there is no easy solution. Authorities can provide assistance to those in need, but it’s important to discourage any sense of entitlement and encourage responsible financial planning for travel.