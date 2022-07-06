Why foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge nearly 7-fold in the first half of 2022?

In the first two quarters of 2022, Vietnam saw the number of foreign tourists visiting the country increased 6.8 times over the same period of 2021, reaching 602,000, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.

However, the number still falls short of pre-pandemic figures – a drop of 92.9 per cent compared to 2019, according to a report by Vietnam News Agency.

The data shows, visitors coming by air account for 87 percent of the total and 9.4 times that of the same period last year, whereas the number of travelers via road routes accounts for 13 per cent of the total (up 2.4 times), and 0.02 per cent by sea (a decrease of 42.6 per cent).

In June alone, Vietnam welcomed nearly 237,000 foreign arrivals, up 36.8 per cent compared to the previous month and 32.9 times that of the same period last year.

The revenue from accommodation and catering services surged by 20.9 per cent in the first six months and 80 per cent in June over the same period last year, the statistics by GSO showed.

Meanwhile, travel service revenue surged by 94.4 per cent over the same period last year thanks to the strong recovery of tourism activities, especially the boom of domestic tourism in the second quarter.

Some localities recording high revenues were the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa (up 627.8 percent); the Mekong Delta province of Can Tho (183.9 percent), the Hanoi capital (129.3 percent); and two central localities Da Nang (98.5 percent) and Quang Nam (67.8 percent).

Notably, the Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi served 8.61 million in the reviewed period, earning VNĐ25.2 trillion (US$1.08 billion), more than three times higher than the figure in the first six months of 2021. There were about 211,300 foreign tourists.

The tourism sector of Ho Chi Minh City reported that the city welcomed 11 million domestic holiday-makers and 478,000 foreigners in the period, up 43.1 per cent and 100 per cent year-on-year, respectively.

Vietnam has completely reopened international tourism since mid-March, with no quarantine, COVID-19 vaccine certificates, COVID-19 test results, or medical declaration forms required of visitors.

Read original article on Vietnam News Agency