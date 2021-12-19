Why COVID cases are rising dramatically in Vietnam’s capital city?

Vietnam confirmed an additional 16,110 Covid-19 infections in 60 localities nation-wide on Sunday. Five localities seeing the highest numbers including Hanoi (1,405), Ca Mau (1,345), HCM City (1,014), Tay Ninh (941), and Ben Tre (838).

Hanoi has recorded daily coronavirus cases above 1,000 in recent days. Over 23,000 cases have been recorded in the capital in the fourth wave, local media reported.

As a whole, the capital city still remains at medium coronavirus risk level. Two districts, Dong Da and Hai Ba Trung, are at high risk.

The municipal People’s Committee has said that all sports and physical exercise activities in these locations would be suspended.

According to the health ministry’s report, 16,093 of the new patients are locally-transmitted cases confirmed in 60 out of 63 localities in the country. There were 17 imported patients confirmed today.

The new infections showed an increase of 210 cases compared to yesterday’s figure. There were 10,542 infections found in the community.

As of Sunday evening, 1,534,979 infections had been reported since the new outbreak occurred in the country in late April. Some localities that have recorded the highest number of patients include HCM City (494,683), Binh Duong (289,175), Dong Nai (94,928), Tay Ninh (64,014), and Long An (39,663).

With these new infection cases, the number of Covid-19 patients in Vietnam has increased to 1,540,478. The country now stands 32nd among 223 countries and territories worldwide in the number of infections.

On December 19, an additional 10,799 more patients recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries in the country to 1,107,962.

The data showed, on Sunday evening, a further 215 deaths related to Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of fatalities in Vietnam to 29,566. The deaths were reported in some localities including HCM City (57), Dong Nai (23), Binh Duong (18), An Giang (16), Tien Giang (13), Can Tho (12), Soc Trang (11), Dong Thap (11), Tay Ninh (9), Binh Thuan (7), Binh Phuoc (6), Vinh Long (6), Ba Ria – Vung Tau (5), Tra Vinh (5), Hanoi (3), Ben Tre (3), Khanh Hoa (3), Bac Lieu (3), Long An (2), Quang Ngai (1), and Hau Giang (1).

According to the health ministry, Vietnam on December 18 administered 1.19 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. The country has so far conducted over 138.77 million Covid-19 vaccine shots, with over 61.89 million people having received two doses.

