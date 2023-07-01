Why Cambodia Expels Facebook Representatives and Suspends Its Operations?

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of Cambodia has announced the expulsion of Facebook representatives and the cessation of all activities involving the company in Cambodia, including its corporate presence, government relations, and private sector partnerships, starting from June 30, 2023.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has also disclosed the closure of his Facebook page, which had over 14 million followers.

In a press release reported by Fresh News on the evening of June 30, the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications stated, “The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications of Cambodia would like to inform the public that it has observed irregularities in the services provided by Facebook to users in Cambodia, such as the creation of fake accounts, privacy data risks, the use and collection of private data, dissemination of misinformation, lack of responsibility in explanations and transparency, as well as interference in the country’s political matters.”

Consequently, the ministry has decided to expel Facebook representatives from Cambodia and discontinue all activities involving the company, including its corporate presence, government relations, and private sector partnerships.

Meanwhile, in a special audio message sent on the same day, Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia declared that Facebook would not be shut down in the country due to the demands of the people.

The Cambodian leader stated that he chose to close his own Facebook page due to the misuse of his account for spreading fake news. He further explained that his decision to deactivate his account was a response to the actions of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, which had proposed a six-month suspension of his Facebook page.

Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed dissatisfaction with the Oversight Board of Meta, as the organization displayed bias by taking no action despite opposition members using provocative and offensive language towards the King. He mentioned that he now relies on other social media platforms to communicate with the people, reducing his dependence on Facebook. He also informed his followers that they could connect with his new account on Telegram. In explaining his choice to switch platforms, the Cambodian Prime Minister believed that Telegram was more effective for communication and offered higher security compared to Facebook.