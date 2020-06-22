WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

The UN health agency recorded 183,000 new cases, with Brazil and the US reporting the most new infections.

Spain has opened its borders to most European countries, as well as Britain, as the coronavirus state of emergency ends. Spaniards were also allowed to move freely around the country from Sunday.

A new field hospital in eastern Morocco will receive about 700 new coronavirus patients following a spike in infections in the kingdom, said the government.

Iraqi football legend Ahmad Radhi has died at a hospital in Baghdad as a result of complications from the new coronavirus.

Worldwide, at least 8.75 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, more than 4.3 million have recovered, and more than 464,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates:

France death toll rises by seven

The number of deaths in France from COVID-19 has risen by seven from the previous day to stand at 29,640 said the country’s national health service on Sunday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 284 to 160,377.

France has the fifth-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, although the rate of casualties has dropped sharply over the last two months, allowing the country to gradually reopen its economy.

WHO reports largest 24-hour increase in coronavirus cases

The WHO has reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.

The UN health agency says Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next at 36,617. Over 15,400 came in in India.

Experts say rising case counts can reflect multiple factors including more widespread testing as well as broader infection.

Italy wants to evaluate new WHO recommendations

Italy’s Health Ministry is asking government advisers to evaluate new World Health Organization recommendations that people with COVID-19 can come out of isolation even before they test negative for the virus, AP news agency reported.

The WHO last week said patients who spent 10 consecutive days in isolation with symptoms can be released if they then are symptom-free for at least three days. Previously, WHO recommended ending the isolation of infected people only after they tested negative twice on samples taken 24 hours apart.

The change is significant given that many countries are grappling with how to deal with thousands of people who are technically infected with the virus but may not still pose a transmission risk to others.

Italy on Sunday reported 224 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths in the past day, bringing the country’s official death toll in the pandemic to 34,634.

Germany reproduction rate jumps, indicating rising contagion

Germany’s coronavirus reproduction rate has jumped to 2.88, up from 1.79 a day earlier, health authorities said, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term.

The rise brings with it the possibility of renewed restrictions on activity in Europe’s largest economy – a blow to a country that so far had widely been seen as successful in curbing the coronavirus spread and keeping the death toll relatively low.

To keep the pandemic under control, Germany needs the reproduction rate to drop below one. The rate of 2.88, published by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health, means that out of 100 people who contract the virus, a further 288 people will get infected.

Saudi ends lockdown despite spike in infections

Saudi Arabia has ended a nationwide coronavirus curfew and lifted restrictions on businesses, including hair salons and cinemas, after three months of stringent curbs, despite a spike in infections.

Prayers were also allowed to resume in mosques in the holy city of Mecca, state media reported, just weeks before the annual hajj pilgrimage is due to start.

International flights and religious pilgrimages, however, remain suspended and social gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited, according to the interior ministry.

The kingdom, which has the highest reported coronavirus infections in the Gulf, has seen a spike in cases after it began a phased easing of stringent lockdown measures in late May. On Sunday, the total number of infections rose to 157,612, while the death toll climbed to 1,267, according to data from the health ministry.

NYC virus tracing off to a bumpy start: Report

New York City’s effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus through contact tracing has been hampered by the reluctance of many people who are infected with the virus to provide information to tracers, according to a report in The New York Times.

The Times report said just 35 percent of the 5,347 city residents who tested positive or were presumed positive for COVID-19 in the first two weeks of the contact tracing program gave information about their close contacts.

Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the School of Public Health at Rutgers University, told the newspaper that the 35 percent rate for eliciting contacts is “very bad”.

Beijing can screen one million people daily for coronavirus

The Chinese capital is capable of screening almost one million people a day for the coronavirus, an official said, as testing continued across the city to try to contain the spread of a fresh outbreak.

Beijing has been expanding testing in the city of 20 million since a cluster of infections linked to a food wholesale market erupted about a week ago.

The outbreak, the first in Beijing in months, has now surpassed previous peak numbers in the city in early February.

By News Agencies @ aljazeera

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email

WhatsApp

Print

