Who is allowed to travel to Vietnam at this time?

Only Vietnamese nationals, foreigners on diplomatic or official business, and highly skilled workers are currently allowed to travel to Vietnam.

Active since 22 March the ban on tourist visits remains in place for all foreign nationals. No subsequent announcements have been made on officials channels on the planned timeline to reopen borders to international travel, and there have been no hints as to when embassies will resume the issue of tourist visas. Visa-on-arrival and visa-free travel have also been suspended indefinitely.

Vietnam is often cited as a potential partner for a so-called “travel bubble corridor created between two countries relatively free of Covid-19 and are prepared to approve non-quarantine travel.

There is not a single example in Asia of two countries that have the level of confidence even to start negotiating a two-way travel pact with no quarantine due to the constant threat of second wave infections.

Officially, Vietnam reports 349 cases, of which 328 recovered. There have been no fatalities.

Anyone who has gained approval to enter Vietnam must undergo medical checks and 14-day quarantine upon arrival. All travellers entering Vietnam need to submit mandatory health declarations on arrival.

The form can be filled out electronically at airports and border checkpoints or submitted online on the day of entry into Vietnam.

Travellers are legally responsible for ensuring the information is true and accurate. All foreigners will need to comply with official health procedures when in Vietnam.

In its most recent update, Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has ordered all Vietnamese and foreigners in the country to wear face masks in public places. Those found not wearing masks or not disposing of masks could be arrested and fined.

Vietnam is isolating individuals who have come into close contact with others who tested positive to the Covid-19 disease. The tracking includes passengers on the same flight, on land transport and at hotels. Anyone visiting Vietnam who has come into contact with persons who have tested positive can expect to be tested for the virus and placed in a 14-day quarantine.

According to the country’s official travel portal Vietnam Tourism, the country cites several levels of quarantine that could be imposed on residents and visitors in the country:

Self-quarantine in homes or hotels with regular check-ups by local health authorities;

Quarantine in health establishments for those showing symptoms of the virus, as well as those who have tested positive for COVID-10 and those in close contact with them;

Quarantine in non-medical establishments for those returning from high-risk areas

