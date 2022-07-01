Home » WHO: BA.5 already accounts for 43% of global Omicron sequence
Life

WHO: BA.5 already accounts for 43% of global Omicron sequence

by Thi Nguyen

The latest report sent to the media by the World Health Organization (WHO) on June 30 (Vietnam time) shows that the number of Covid-19 cases has skyrocketed in the Eastern Mediterranean, Europe, Southeast Asia, parallel to the invasion of the sub-variant BA.5.

According to WHO, the number of global weekly cases increased for the third consecutive week, following a downward trend since the last peak in March 2022. In the week of June 20-26, 2022, more than 4.1 million new cases were reported, an increase of 18% from the previous week. The number of new weekly deaths remains similar to the previous week, with more than 8,500 deaths reported.

WHO: BA.5 đã chiếm 43% trình tự Omicron toàn cầu, số ca nhảy dựng nhiều nơi - Ảnh 1.

Map of global incidence on population, the darker the color, the higher the rate – Photo: WHO

At the WHO regional level, weekly new cases increased in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+47%), the European Region (+33%), the Southeast Asia Region (+32%, WHO Southeast Asia does not include Vietnam) and the Americas Region (+14%).

Meanwhile, the number of cases decreased sharply in the Africa Region (-39%). In the Western Pacific region with Vietnam, the number of cases decreased slightly (-3%), but 12 countries and territories reported an increase in the number of cases, most notably Samoa (+361%), French Polynesia (+70%) and the Philippines (+60%).

The biggest increase in new weekly deaths was in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (+22%), an area previously warned by WHO experts to have low vaccination rates.

WHO: BA.5 đã chiếm 43% trình tự Omicron toàn cầu, số ca nhảy dựng nhiều nơi - Ảnh 2.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference – Photo: WHO

“These trends need to be interpreted with caution as a number of countries have been gradually changing their Covid-19 testing strategies, resulting in a lower overall number of tests performed and thus a lower number of cases detected,” the WHO report noted.

The new monthly statistics on the rates of strains and sub-variants also clearly show the strong “encroachment” of BA.5, becoming the most common strain of SARS-CoV-2 globally.

From May 27 to June 27, 2021, 146,183 SARS-CoV-2 gene sequences were submitted to WHO from around the world, showing that Omicron remains the dominant strain, accounting for 94% of the sequences. Among those Omicron sequences, which were collected from June 13 to 19, the coated strain BA.2 accounted for 25%, BA.2.12.1 accounted for 11%, BA.4 accounted for 12% and BA.5 accounted for 43. %.

@ Cafef

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter