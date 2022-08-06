Which messaging app is the most popular in each country in the world?

Currently, many Internet messaging (OTT) applications have become popular among domestic and foreign users such as Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram,… So which is the most used platform and it What’s special?

According to analytical data on the Android platform (May 2022) from 90 countries, Similarweb has identified the most popular messaging apps worldwide.

Among the countries surveyed, WhatsApp excelled as the top messaging app in 60 countries with over 2 billion users.

With outstanding features, WhatsApp quickly attracted a large number of users around the world. Just connect to 4G or Wifi, you can chat, send videos, photos and communicate internationally for free.

The number of users of messaging applications worldwide.

Facebook Messenger comes in at second on the list, pushing Telegram down to third. As of April 2022, Facebook Messenger is still the most popular messaging app in 13 countries, including the US, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Hungary, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Sweden, and Thailand.

Facebook Messenger is also one of the most popular messaging apps in Vietnam. The popularity of Messenger is largely due to the fact that it is a messaging application attached to Facebook – the most used social network in the world. Currently, Messenger is providing a completely free service.

One advantage of the software is the ability to sync and install the same account on many different devices. Users with multiple accounts also do not need to install the software repeatedly, but can switch quickly thanks to the feature of saving login information and syncing.

The messaging app Telegram has lost its popularity compared to 2021. As of April 2022, the app ranks first in 8 countries.

Telegram is a free and cross-platform Russian messaging, video calling, file sharing application, launched in 2013. Soon after, this application became one of the popular Internet messaging applications. most famous in the world with more than 700 million global users to date.

Telegram also does a great job in managing spam messages, ads (which can be seen as nonexistent) on the platform, and supports sending files weighing up to 1.5 GB. However, the application does not currently support video calling.

Last June, Telegram announced a subscription service package through Telegram Premium for 4.99 USD/month (equivalent to about 115,000 VND/month).

Although the application is paid for, the application still retains the core features for free, and only charges when using new features. In addition, the platform continues to build new features for the non-paid audience to further improve user quality.

Besides Messenger and Telegram, Viber is another messaging application that is known by many people. Viber is one of the most used free chat applications in the world, especially in Europe. It is estimated that currently more than 1 billion people are using Viber to exchange information and share documents.

Viber is a fairly popular application in Vietnam. Launched in 2012, the application has an eye-catching interface, easy to use and has good call quality. Viber’s valuable point is its popularity in the international market. If two strangers from different countries meet and want to exchange contacts via OTT, Viber will be easier to use.

Line is becoming increasingly popular throughout Asia, as evidenced by its strong presence in both Thailand and Japan. Line is also thriving in the country of Singapore.

Apps that claim only a single country include KakaoTalk (Korea), WeChat (China) and imo (Qatar) and Zalo (Vietnam).

Recently, the most popular OTT application in Vietnam, Zalo , has officially launched 3 monthly subscription packages for users in Vietnam, while still releasing a free version but limited in terms of features. feature.

Specifically, individual users who want to use the full features can upgrade to 3 paid packages including Standard, Pro and Elite. However, currently, Zalo only allows registering to test Pro package for 5,500 VND/day (free trial until the end of August 30) with the benefits of 120 impressions in search results per month. , 120 chats with strangers, phonebook support up to 3,000 contacts…

Immediately after the fee information was available, many users began to “turn away” from Zalo and switched to using other free messaging platforms, such as Telegram, Viber, Messenger …