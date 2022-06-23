Which is the province or city that people want to migrate to the most, except Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City?

Here are the provinces and cities in the top 10 localities where people want to migrate the most.

According to the PAPI Survey 2021, the average percentage of respondents saying that they want to migrate permanently out of their current residence is 1.6%, much lower than the 6.8% rate in 2020. Nearly 9% of the respondents in Dak Nong province replied that they had just moved to another place. This is also the highest rate in the country.

The 10 provinces and cities where people want to migrate the most in 2021. Source: PAPI 2021

Some other provinces and cities people also want to move to other places are Quang Tri, Ha Giang, Hau Giang, Can Tho…

Meanwhile, according to the survey results, the locality most people want to move to is Ho Chi Minh City. Ho Chi Minh City with more than 20% of survey respondents choosing, 1.2 times more than the second ranked city, Hanoi.

Top 10 localities where people want to migrate the most in 2021. Source: PAPI 2021

Da Nang city is the third most attractive destination for migrants with 8.43% of respondents choosing this as the place they want to move to. Thus, the top 3 places where people want to migrate are all centrally run cities.

The fourth place is Lam Dong, which is considered the economic center of the Central Highlands. More than 6.1% of respondents want to migrate to this province. Next is Can Tho with more than 4% of respondents choosing to migrate here.

In addition, some other provinces and cities that are also in the top 10 localities where people want to migrate are Binh Duong, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Long An, Dong Nai and Dak Lak.

According to the analysis of the total sample of the PAPI 2021 survey, nearly 50% of people choose to migrate for family reunification (especially for those who want to move to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City). Having better jobs and a better natural environment are the next two reasons why many people choose to migrate.

Source: PAPI 2021

More than 46% of respondents want to come to Hanoi to reunite with their family, while this figure in Lam Dong is just over 10%. For better job search reasons, TP. Ho Chi Minh City has the highest rate with 44.37% of respondents wanting to come here to look for work. Meanwhile, the main reason people choose to come to Da Nang and Lam Dong is because the natural environment in these two localities is better.

Only 0.79% of respondents chose to migrate for the reason that the locality did not have a natural disaster.

Source: CafeBiz