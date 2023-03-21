Which is the best SIM card for foreign tourists in Vietnam?

When traveling to Vietnam, it can be difficult to stay connected to free Wi-Fi while on the go or in public places, such as parks or tourist attractions.

To ensure that you have access to the internet at all times during your trip, it is recommended to purchase a prepaid Vietnam SIM card with a data plan.

Here are some things to know about purchasing a SIM card for your trip to Vietnam:

Buying a Vietnam SIM Card at the Airport

The easiest and most convenient place to buy a SIM card in Vietnam is at the airport, as soon as you arrive in the country. Many kiosks sell SIM cards as soon as you exit the baggage claim area at any of Vietnam’s international airports. The benefits of purchasing a SIM card at the airport include:

Quick and efficient registration and activation of SIM cards for tourists.

The ability to immediately use ride-hailing services like Grab to get a ride from the airport.

Package & Cost

The price of a SIM card and data plan is fixed by each mobile carrier, so the prices offered should be roughly the same. It’s a good idea to check at a few different sales kiosks to ensure you’re getting a fair price.

The cost of a Vietnamese SIM card and prepaid data package should range between VND 150,000-500,000 (US $6.50-$21), depending on how long you plan to stay in Vietnam and how much mobile data you need. For most trips, 3GB to 5GB of data should be enough to cover common internet usage. The price for 3-5GB is about 300,000 – 500,000 VND (US $12.5-$21). However, if you plan on using the internet more or if you’re traveling for a month, consider purchasing a 12GB data package.

Most kiosks at the airport accept credit card payments, so you won’t need to worry about finding an ATM first.

What is the Best SIM Card to Get in Vietnam?

Viettel is considered to be the best SIM card in Vietnam due to its large network and best coverage. If you cannot find a Viettel store, Vinaphone is another recommended mobile carrier.

If You’ve Already Left the Airport without a SIM Card

If you’ve already left the airport without purchasing a SIM card, you can head directly to one of the branch offices of the mobile operators. Viettel, Vinaphone, and Mobiphone have offices conveniently located in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Danang, and all provinces. Simply look for an office with their logo and go in to purchase a SIM card.