Which car depreciates the most after 5 years?

iSeeCars analyzes more than three million 3-5 year old cars to gauge which cars depreciate the most and which holds the best value.

On average, a 5-year-old car is only 33.3% cheaper than it’s worth. Compared to last year’s data, that figure represents a 17% decrease in depreciation.

Car models depreciate the most after 5 years. (Photo: Motor1)

It’s no surprise that large and luxury cars and SUVs have lost the most value in five years. Data from iSeeCars shows the BMW 7 Series losing the most value with a drop of 56.9%. The BMW 7 Series is a luxurious, comfortable and comfortable car. In the large luxury sedan segment, it competes directly with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

The BMW Series 7 lost the biggest value with a drop of 56.9%. (Photo: BMW)

The Maserati Ghibli is second with a 56.3% discount, while the Jaguar XF is third with a 54% discount.

Maserati Ghibli is a luxury sedan first introduced in 2013, the overall dimensions of the car are 4,971 x 1,945 x 1,461 mm (length x width x height). Ghibli offers a sporty, flexible driving experience.

Meanwhile, Jaguar XF is a mid-size luxury car, first launched in 2007. Up to now, Jaguar XF is in its second generation. In Vietnam, Jaguar XF 2022 is equipped with the option of 2 engines: engine. Ingenium turbocharged petrol engine, 2.0 liter four cylinders producing 246 horsepower and 2.0 liter turbocharged Ingenium gasoline engine, four cylinders producing 296 horsepower.

In fourth place is the Infiniti QX80 with a 52.6% discount. Infiniti QX80 is equipped with a 5.6-liter V8 engine that produces a maximum capacity of 400 horsepower. Along with that is a 7-speed automatic transmission and AWD intelligent all-wheel drive system. The car is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in just 6.8 seconds before reaching a maximum speed of 210 km / h.

5th place belongs to Cadillac Escalade ESV with 52.3%. This is an American large luxury SUV.

In the opposite direction, the Jeep Wrangler is the model that holds the best value in 5 years of ownership, losing only 7.3% of its value. Next is the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with an 8.7% discount. The Porsche 911 comes in third, despite having a depreciation rate twice that of the Wrangler.

Source: CafeBiz