Which car company is sold the most in Vietnam in the first half of 2022?

The shortage of chips and disruption of the supply chain of components have significantly affected the business plans of many automobile brands in Vietnam in the first half of this year. It is easy to see that most of the newly launched car models have encountered a situation of insufficient supply and demand. Many flagship models of the automakers also encountered the same situation, more or less causing turmoil in the market.

However, that does not mean that car buying and selling transactions become less exciting. User demand increased after the pandemic, combined with the policy of 50% reduction in registration fees for domestically assembled cars, bringing impressive sales to many car manufacturers.

According to data from the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA), in the first half of 2022, member units sold a total of 201,840 cars of all types, up 34% over the same period in 2021. passenger cars alone increased by 50%.

Combined with the data of two other major manufacturers, TC Motor and VinFast, the entire domestic car market has consumed 252,932 vehicles. The above figure still does not reflect the entire market because some luxury car brands or Nissan, Subaru do not publish sales figures.

What is the best-selling brand?

Having lost quite a lot compared to Hyundai in the first half of 2021, but entering 2022, Toyota has regained its market dominance with a total of 43,085 vehicles sold on the market, an average of nearly 7,200 vehicles per month. Compared to the first half of 2021 (29,857 vehicles), the Japanese car brand’s sales have increased sharply by more than 13,000 vehicles – equivalent to 44%.

Vehicle sales of some major brands in Vietnam 2021-2022.

This is possible thanks to the company owns a product portfolio spanning many segments, including many “national” models, continuously leading the segment such as Vios, Corolla Cross, Fortuner etc. Besides, The company also added names that are attractive to young users in Vietnam such as Raize (end of 2021) or Veloz Cross.

Meanwhile, Hyundai , although still increasing sales compared to last year (more than 36,000 vehicles compared to 34,000 vehicles), has shown a loss compared to rival Toyota. In the first half of 2022, many of Hyundai’s key products encountered a heavy shortage of goods such as Tucson and Santa Fe, causing the company’s sales to be somewhat affected. Meanwhile, other familiar names such as Accent, Grand i10 still maintained good selling power but did not make a breakthrough.

In the first half of this year, Hyundai brought a remarkable model home, the Creta, partly to help fill the sales gap left by the B-SUV Kona. The Korean brand has also introduced to domestic users the Ioniq 5 electric car model, but only at the level of market exploration, but not yet opened for sale.

If I had to find the names with the most breakthrough growth in sales, it would be Kia and Honda. Kia rose to the top 3 in sales with more than 35,000 vehicles sold, approaching Hyundai’s sales. Compared with the same period, the brand distributed by Thaco has increased sales to nearly 14,000 vehicles, a growth of 64%. Kia owns a “dream” product portfolio with a series of best-selling models such as K3, Seltos, Sonet, Carnival, and soon Sportage.

Meanwhile, Honda’s new product, Civic, has not been able to make many impressions on the market, but the two “old stars” City and CR-V continue to shine. In the context of the market “thirst” for cars running on registration tax and competitors having difficulty in supply, these two models continuously reached the top selling cars every month, contributing largely to the company’s sales of more than 20,000 vehicles in the first half. 2022.

Honda made a big mark on sales in the first half of 2022.

Another notable name is VinFast , which recorded a slight decrease in sales compared to last year (14,695 vehicles compared to 15,938 vehicles). This is understandable because from the beginning of 2022, the company announced that it would stop producing gasoline models to focus on electric cars. During this period, the company focused on pushing out all inventories for gasoline models while sales of the only electric model, the VF e34, were increasing. At the end of June, many dealers reported running out of petrol cars to sell to customers. In the second half of the year, VinFast will also hand over to customers two other electric car models, VF8 and VF9.

Some other car manufacturers such as Mazda, Mitsubishi, and Suzuki also recorded an impressive increase in sales compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, after Ford stopped selling Ecosport, only two main products, Everest and Ranger, had a decrease in sales. In the second half of the year, both of these products are refreshed, hoping to bring new life to the company’s sales.

Which car is the best seller?

Toyota’s position of almost absolute dominance in the market is demonstrated by the fact that the two top-selling models in the market belong to this brand, including Vios and Corolla Cross – both over 10,000 vehicles/6 months. The remaining names are very familiar to Vietnamese consumers such as Hyundai Accent, VinFast Fadil, Honda City, Mitsubishi Xpander, Kia Seltos, Mazda CX-5, Kia K3 and Ford Ranger.

Top 10 best-selling cars in Vietnam in the first half of 2022.

Among these, the most surprising name is probably Honda City because this is not usually in the sales race group. With up to 2 B-class sedans in the top 10 best-selling cars in the first half of the year, this segment continues to show a strong attraction to Vietnamese consumers.

Source: CafeF