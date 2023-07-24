Which 55 countries and territories are exempt from visa for Vietnam?

The Henley Passport Index 2023 has just been released, showing that Vietnamese citizens can travel to 55 destinations worldwide visa-free, up to a total of 55 points.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2023, Vietnamese passports are ranked 82nd with 55 countries and territories that are exempt from visas or have simplified procedures such as obtaining visas at border gates and electronic visas.

Compared to the ranking in January of this year, the Vietnamese passport has increased by 6 places, from the 88th position and increased by 10 places compared to 2022.

However, the number of countries and territories that are exempt from visas for Vietnamese citizens is still 55.

Specifically, visa-free destinations for Vietnamese citizens include Southeast Asian countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste*.

Asia: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives*, Nepal*, Sri Lanka**, Taiwan (China)**, Tajikistan*.

Middle East region: Iran*, Kuwait*, Oman.

Oceania: Cook Islands, Marshall Islands*, Puala Islands*, Micronesia, Niue, Samoa*, Tuvalu*.