Where you are traveling for the upcoming national holidays?

With the long Independence Day weekend just around the corner, Vietnamese travelers are looking forward to hitting the roads and the skies and making the most of the last long weekend of the year. This also marks a special family bonding time given its timed perfectly, just before children go back to school.

Booking.com, one of the world’s leading digital travel brands, shares travel insights on where Vietnamese are traveling for the upcoming national holidays from 2nd to 4th September, 2023.

Commenting on the same, Varun Grover, Country Head, Vietnam at Booking.com said, “Long weekends offer a wonderful opportunity to take a much needed break from the daily hustle and enjoy a quick getaway for rejuvenation. For the upcoming Independence Day weekend we are seeing a surge in demand with Vietnamese travelers exploring staycations and drivecations to nearby places or indulging in a short break to closer to home APAC destinations. With Booking.com travelers can plan their itineraries from accommodations that suit their taste and budget, to rental cars and even attractions that everyone in the family can enjoy!”

Top 10 most-searched domestic destinations by Vietnamese travelers with check-in dates from 2nd – 4th September 2023

According to the Booking.com Travel Confidence Index 2023, Vietnamese travelers enjoy beach destinations with 61% choosing islands and beaches as their top places of interest for travel, followed by city (60%). This is reflected in the top 10 most-searched domestic destinations for the upcoming holiday, in which 6 out of top 10 are beach destinations. Amongst the most booked destinations for the Independence Day weekend, Da Nang topped the list followed by Vung Tau and Nha Trang.

1. Danang

2. Vung Tau

3. Nha Trang

4. Da Lat

5. Ho Chi Minh City

6. Mui Ne

7. Hanoi

8. Ha Long

9. Phu Quoc

10. Hoi An

Top 10 most searched domestic cities by Vietnamese travelers with check-in dates from 2nd – 4th September 2023

When it comes to international destinations, Vietnamese travelers are searching for closer to home international destinations with Bangkok topping the most-searched list followed by Singapore, Korea and Taiwan.

1. Bangkok, Thailand

2. Singapore, Singapore

3. Seoul, Korea

4. Taipei, Taiwan

5. Hong Kong, Hong Kong

6. Tokyo, Japan

7. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

8. Sydney, Australia

9. Ubud, Indonesia

10. Chiang Mai, Thailand