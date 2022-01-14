Where to see firework displays in Vietnam on Lunar New Year’s Eve?

In Hanoi, you can go to Thong Nhat Park on Feb. 1 to view fireworks on the first 15 minutes of the Lunar New Year.

Vietnam’s business hub of Ho Chi Minh city will not have its firework displays on Lunar New Year’s Eve this year, according to deputy director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports.

In 2022, the country will have a nine-day break for this Tet, which lasts from January 29 to February 6.

Tet celebration in Vietnam starts on the 1st day of Lunar calendar and usually lasts for 3 days. Before Tet holidays, people start having days off from December 26th to tidy up and decorate their houses. The work schedule are normally back to track at January 5th of Lunar Calendar.

Last week, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam has asked local departments under its wings to advise cities and provinces nationwide to cancel festivals and fireworks displays celebrating Tet, the country’s traditional New Year which will come by the end of this month, as concerns rise over COVID-19 spike, Vietnam News Agency reported.

All cities and provinces need to strengthen COVID-19 preventive measures that allow people to safely enjoy the upcoming nine-day holiday, it said in an official dispatch, given that Tet will be celebrated in the “new normal”.

The ministry has also urged units to further raise public awareness of COVID-19 rules, warn them not to lower guard against the virus but provide people with sufficient information on the COVID-19 development.

It is needed to step up checks and supervision of cultural, sports and tourism activities and festivals before, during and after Tet, depending on the COVID-19 situation in each locality, according to Vietnam News Agency.

