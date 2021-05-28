When will foreigners in Vietnam get COVID-19 vaccine shot?

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

Vietnam has yet to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to foreign citizens residing and working in the country, but a spokesperson for the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry has said that these vaccinations will be considered moving forward.

“We pay close attention to the expat community living and working in Vietnam,” spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told media workers on May 27, answering their questions regarding any plans to inoculate foreigners against COVID-19.

The spokesperson stated that Vietnam has reached agreements with AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNtech, and the COVAX Facility, and is currently negotiating with other vaccine manufacturers in order to purchase additional COVID-19 vaccines for domestic use.

“We are continuing negotiations with other countries and partners to diversify sources of vaccine supply, and look towards expanding the vaccination coverage to the maximum number of recipients,” said Hang.

Vietnam has been carrying out its own COVID-19 vaccination campaign since March 3, targeting priority groups such as healthcare workers, on-duty staff at quarantine facilities, essential service workers, and senior citizens over the age of 65 who suffer from severe health issues.

Recently the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) proposed that the Vietnamese Government allow its companies to purchase vaccine doses and then vaccinate their own employees.

Alain Cany, president of EuroCham, said the move will help reduce the financial burden placed on the State budget, and at the same time speed up the government’s vaccination process.

