What’s #trending in Seoul? A guide to what’s hot among the locals, for your next trip to South Korea

Seoul, the vibrant and trendsetting capital of South Korea, is a must visit for a unique and unforgettable experience. Known for being ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion, beauty, style, music and F&B, Seoul is full of charm and things-to-do for every visitor. Seoul is also the second most searched international destination by Vietnamese travelers this summer.

For Vietnamese travelers looking at witnessing live K-pop performances and immersing themselves in the K-pop culture for their summer trip, Booking.com has curated a list of five trends that travellers need to hop on for experiencing the true essence of South Korea.

Find your ‘personal color’

The concept of personal colors is not new, but it has in recent years risen to trend in Korea. Are you a ‘warm spring’ or a ‘cool winter’? Find out which color palettes best compliment you through a guided analysis of your natural color tones. From beauty influencers to BLACKPINK member Jisoo – everyone is hopping onto this trend and working with personal color consultants like Cocory to discover the best shades for their wardrobe, makeup, and hair.

Take your perfect ID photo

ID photos don’t always have to look dull and boring. Seoul is filled with studios that elevate the profile photo-taking experience, making the process customizable and enjoyable. Whether it’s going for a simple passport shot or a full out, glammed-up photoshoot with props, you can be assured that you’ll look and feel your best while getting that perfect picture taken. Studios like Recorded and Sanho Mansion are among the picks of Korean beauty influencers.

Get your K-pop fix

Seoul is basically heaven for K-pop fans. From large-scale pop-up activations (like SEVENTEEN STREET at the Han River earlier this year), to elaborate café events organized by fans, and to tours that take you to where K-pop groups have filmed their music videos, you’ll never feel too far away from your favorite idols.

Go café hopping

Seoul has a strong café and dessert culture among both locals and foreigners, with cafés that are highly raved about and a must-visit when in town – from NUDAKE Haus Doas, the artisanal dessert brand under Gentle Monster (an eyewear brand that Jennie from BLACKPINK has famously collaborated with), to hanok-themed café Café Onion, which is known for its Pandoro.

Live in luxury

Pamper yourself and live like an A-lister at the most luxurious hotels in Seoul. The Shilla Seoul is one at the top of many stars’ lists, with big names like Song Joong Ki, Yoo Jae Suk, and Kim Yuna holding their weddings there. A stone’s throw away from Incheon Airport is Paradise City Hotel, a contemporary luxury hotel featured in K-dramas like Hotel Del Luna and Vincenzo, but perhaps most famed among Single’s Inferno fans for being the indulgent Paradise within the show.

Looking for hotels to stay at during your next visit? These ones are in the most exciting neighborhoods in the heart of Seoul, and a stone’s throw away from some of the experiences above.

RYSE, Autograph Collection in Hongdae – Art, music, and fashion is what RYSE is all about, with the hotel appealing to the creative souls and tastemakers that make Hongdae the artistic, hip, and youthful vicinity that it is.

voco Seoul Gangnam in Gangnam – A chic, contemporary, and stylish stay in a neighborhood overflowing with high-end fashion boutiques, influenced by pop culture – it’s where you’ll find the iconic Gangnam Style statue and a handful of entertainment agencies.

Hotel Skypark Central Myeongdong in Myeongdong – An ultra comfortable, extremely accessible, yet slightly more wallet-friendly option for those who intend to do some wallet damage at the Myeongdong shopping district.