What’s in The Saigon Times Weekly this week

Focus: Inbound Tourism Requires Quick Response: Many people believe that Vietnam’s tourism industry should make further efforts to draw international tourists from markets such as India, Australia and Southeast Asia.

Foreign Reserves Rise Again Bond Market: Vietnam’s foreign exchange reserves are being replenished.

How To Rescue Corporate Bonds: Many enterprises, especially real estate ones, are now under huge pressure to settle bonds upon maturity, including bond interest, which stems from a lack of oversight in the recent overheated growth of the capital market.

Real Estate Bonds Cause Real Headache: Let the creditors cleanse the real estate market. They know better than all others how to deal with their money.

Is It Time To Tighten Bancassurance? Making the sale of insurance transparent and managing the quality of consulting during this process are the key to ensuring the long-term sustainable development of bancassurance—the distribution of insurance products via banks.

Labor Market Staggers Under Mass Layoffs: A prolonged drop in new orders has made it hard for many enterprises to maintain normal operations, forcing them to continue reducing work hours or fire employees.

Flea Market In Mountainous Township: Once traveling to the northernmost mountainous region of Vietnam, tourists should visit traditional flea markets here. Bac Ha flea market in Bac Ha Town in Lao Cai Province is held every Sunday and is one of the region’s largest and most impressive flea markets.

Dedicating To Oriental Therapy Spa: A woman who has been devoting over 10 years to developing the model of spa using traditional Oriental therapies.

God’s Eye Mountain In Cao Bang: Eye of God Mountain (also known as Thung Mountain) attracts tourists thanks to its unique appearance—a hole in the center of the mountain, which looks like a giant eye.

Binh Dinh’s Pumpkin Soup For Soul: In the coastal martial province of Binh Dinh, diners can enjoy pumpkin soup with coconut milk, a traditional yet nutritious soup.