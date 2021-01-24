What you need to know about Google’s ‘Wonders of Vietnam’

Google Arts & Culture has launched a virtual tourism project for Vietnam, depicting the country’s charm in arts, landscapes, cuisine and people.

The virtual displays, titled “Wonders of Vietnam”, are a partnership between Google Arts & Culture, Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, authorities of top tourism attractions like Quang Binh, Da Nang, Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue, National Geographic award-winning photographer Tran Tuan Viet and Oxalis Adventure.

The project features 35 online exhibitions including nearly 1,369 photos and videos with Vietnamese and English captions.

This is a part of Google’s efforts to help bolster Vietnam’s tourism industry amid the Covid-19 pandemic and raise awareness of the critical need to protect the country’s heritage sites in the central region, which was devastated by severe floods last year, Google said in a statement.

At the launch on Thursday, Amid Sood, director of Google Cultural Institute, said while the international tourism sector is suffering from the pandemic, it is important that images showing the wonders of Vietnam are made readily available to a global audience.

In Google’s blog, Pierre Caessa, program manager of Google Art & Culture, shared his “top 5 things to explore on a virtual visit to Vietnam”, which include Son Doong Cave in Quang Binh Province; Nha Nhac (royal court music) in Thua Thien-Hue Province; Hoi An Lantern Festival in Quang Nam Province; using Color Filter features to enjoy colors of Vietnam; and sightseeing with soundtracks of traditional Vietnamese music.

You can discover “Wonders of Vietnam” on Google Arts & Culture website or “Wonders of Vietnam” application on smartphone, according to VNExpress.

By Hoang Tao – Ngan Duong