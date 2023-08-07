What will Apple’s event in September have?

Every year, Apple usually launches the iPhone in September and accompanied by an updated iOS operating system and a few new devices.

The time of the iPhone 15 launch event

The official date has not been announced yet as there is still a month left until the annual iPhone launch event, but users have to wait around the second week of September. In 2022, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 in September 7, earlier than usual. 2021 is September 14, 2020 is later due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s iPhone launch event may take place around September 12 or 13 because some sources claim it will launch later than last year. At the end of August every year, Apple will send invitations to partners, customers and the media. Also on this occasion, “apple defect” often asks employees at Apple Store stores not to take leave on a specific day in September.

This year, as revealed by 9to5Mac , a few carriers have announced that employees will not take leave on September 13 because “related to an important announcement”.

Time takes place?

Whatever day it is, one thing is almost certain that the iPhone launch event will take place at 10 am (California time, USA), which is at 0 o’clock starting a new day in Vietnam. In the UK it is 18 o’clock, Europe is 19 o’clock, Singapore/China is 1 am… Each event usually lasts about an hour.

Expected product launch at the event next September

iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will certainly be the focus of the event, next to two popular models, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus . In addition, users can expect new products to be launched on the same stage, including Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 smart watches .

There is also expected to be the next-generation iPad Mini and a long-rumored version of the AirPods Lite (shortened) headphones. Leaked sources also do not rule out that a new Apple Earpods model will be equipped with a USB-C port to replace the traditional Lightning port version.

In addition to hardware, Apple also often announces the official launch time of the operating system for the device. This year will be iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10. Every year, iOS and watchOS will have official versions just a few days after the event, while iPadOS will be slower. An upgraded version of tvOS and software for the HomePod smart speaker may also be announced. During the 2022 event, Apple launches products including iPhone 14 , iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE (2nd generation), Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro (2nd generation). 2). The name iPhone 15 Pro Max has not been “closed” because there are rumors that the most advanced product this year will change to iPhone 15 Ultra. But there will almost certainly be four new iPhones coming out next month, and only the high-end duo will have new, special features. Regarding the screen, the iPhone 15 models remain the same size compared to their predecessors when there are 2 units with 6.1-inch screens and 2 large 6.7-inch products. It is likely that the former “rabbit ears” (the notch on the top of the screen) will be replaced by the “Compatibility Island” – a design that began appearing on the two iPhone 14 Pro versions of last year. Another notable change is that the machines will be equipped with a USB-C connector instead of Lightning. Meanwhile, the new generation smart watch models will not have any significant changes in design and size, only upgrading to a new processor chip, not excluding the possibility of being promised “better battery”. The iPad Mini will enter the 7th generation, which can use Apple’s A16 processor chip and minimal capacity upgrade.