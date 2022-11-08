While fashion trends last as quickly as they come, athleisure has made its mark over the past decade and only continues to flourish. The global athleisure market size is expected to reach USD 662.56 billion by 2030, according to a report published in early 2022 by Grand View Research, Inc. Indeed, it’s easy to see people in leggings, sneakers, sports bras or sweatpants, walking out of the gym, heading to the city center for a brunch or meeting friends.

“What we wear is a reflection of how we feel”

The most favoring part of athleisure trend is the blend of aesthetics from both industries; sports and fashion. Fashion is giving sports an uplift in credibility and sports giving fashion functionality.Combining functionality and sleek minimalist design, athleisure prospers because it taps into several broad trends, including a consumers’ shift towards more comfortable clothing that can be worn both indoors and outdoors. With the working setting being made less formal, the demand for comfort, style and performance in clothing has encouraged athleisure to rise quickly.

Going beyond a fashion trend, athleisure represents a health-conscious and wellness lifestyle that has been of great significance after the pandemic. While change is the only constant in the fashion industry, athleisure is expected to remain included in a core wardrobe, for consumers are now more aware than ever about comfort and healthy lifestyle. Sustainability is also a key aspect in athleisure, driven by the consumers’ willingness to spend more on ethical and clean fashion, and the inclinations towards sustainable development of millennials.

From the same creator of Leinné, a sensual resort wear brand that spread its wings from Vietnam to Europe and Hong Kong, Gosker is a line by Parisian creative director Mimi-Minh Nguyen and Artisanal Fashion Co. that rediscovers casual and comfortable dressing for men and women, with the philosophy: “What we wear is a reflection of how we feel.⁠”

Gosker provides basics that help you do more, clothes that feel good, clothes that deliver confidence in comfort and allow for reconnection. It makes comfortable accessories and clothing that could be worn both indoors and outdoors.

Gosker promotes an active lifestyle and sportive flexibility through functional, robust and suitable designs that can be worn anywhere. Each of its pieces is a blend of versatility and style, like a blank canvas that leaves room for self invention and for the wearers to easily create multiple looks from.

To Mimi-Minh Nguyen, founder and creative director of Gosker, clothing is a non-verbal language for us to tell the world about ourselves. Every brand has to be associated with a lifestyle, and for Gosker, it’s responsiveness, confidence, self-connection and positive energy. “Imagine you’re walking down the street, you see someone wearing a tote bag with the words ‘I knew it could be done’, and you suddenly feel a little more energized. Joy can come from such a moment,” shared Mimi-Minh Nguyen.

Just like music has feel-good music, the kind of music that makes us smile and brightens up a gloomy day, fashion has feel-good clothing, clothes that make us feel good about who we are. That is exactly what Gosker is after. Its creative director shared: “Wellness is often associated with a healthy diet or exercise. Few people notice that wellness is also what we wear. Wearing what makes us comfortable can lift our spirits, improve our mood and our productivity.”

Just like music has feel-good music, the kind of music that makes us smile and brightens up a gloomy day, fashion has feel-good clothing.

With such philosophy in mind, Gosker’s designs are created to make the wearers feel good. The words “I knew it could be done” printed on the large tote bag, stylized lightning details on the italic G logo or a mischievous ghost pattern on the soft, airy fabric complement a versatile athleisure outfit. Gosker’s basic color palette of white, cream, black or more prominent with blue, pink, and red helps the wearer to freely choose colors that suit their mood.

Making ethics a statement, Gosker creates simple but long-lasting products, which deviate from mass and momentary production, to guarantee iconic and timeless pieces: signature soft cotton bucket hats, tote bags, oversized sweatshirts, tote bags, all carefully hand-crafted at Artisanal Fashion Co., a production company pioneer in aesthetic handmade accessories with its 30-year-old atelier in Vietnam.

These days, a brand will not succeed without starting from and aiming for a clear purpose. Mimi-Minh Nguyen shared: “The spirit of Gosker is to move forward and challenge boundaries. We always continue to strive to do better, find new ways to practice sustainable fashion holistically, and convey positive values ​​through our clothing.” As a newbie of Vietnamese athleisure fashion, Gosker promises to be a name worth looking forward to when shaping a clear style with a sustainable vision.

Follow Gosker and Leinné for the Gosker x Leinné collection that will soon be released online at Gosker.club and Galerie Mode’s website: galeriemode.store.

In the accelerating world of fashion we live in, many young designers are adopting a collaborative spirit, looking for an inclusion of cultural and artistic expression in their creations. The world has witnessed various collaborations between streetwear brands and museums, from Vans x New York’s Museum of Modern, Levi’s and MOCA Los Angeles to Coco de Mer and London Victoria and Albert Museum. This concept is capturing interest as it hits upon the idea of a collaboration where fashion and art, the different aspects of visual arts, can go hand in hand harmoniously.

In Vietnam, the Gosker x Leinné collection made an impression with a photoshoot taken at the Ho Chi Minh Museum of Fine Arts, which holds valuable works of art both in terms of history, sculpture, painting and architecture. With the idea of ​​​​coordinating street style by mixing clothes, bags, hats of two brands Leinné and Gosker, the lookbook photoshoot of Gosker x Leinné collection is a story that combines modernity and classic. Each design is an embodiment of liberal spirit, confidence and meticulousness in every seam and material selection, conveying a sophisticated lifestyle through everyday wear.

The identity of the collection lies in the simple, playful colors and designs, captured with the background being the muted walls and classical architectural details, and the blended European and Asian aesthetic beauty of the museum. Gosker x Leinné aims towards a street style that encompasses cultural values. Going to an art exhibition is not only an academic activity but also a spiritual enjoyment that is increasingly attached to young lifestyles.

The Gosker x Leinné collection features modern, highly functional clothing and accessories, coming in neutral colors and versatile form, all while remaining faithful to Leinné’s sustainability. With a youthful spirit, the designs promise to remain chic: from t-shirts to bucket hats or caps, made from upcycled fabrics, organic cotton and bamboo cotton.

Gosker is a new project from eco-luxury brand Leinné and Artisanal Fashion Co.. Born from the modern, dynamic spirit that characterizes the athleisure style and the concept of ​​​​elevating sportive leisure. Gosker, with quotes designed on classic forms, embodies openness, confidence, self-connection and positive energy.

Artisanal Fashion Co., Ltd combines heritage and modern spirit, targeting international and domestic markets. The company’s mission is to transform traditional production methods and uphold the value of creativity and meticulousness in Vietnam, providing an innovative and more efficient working environment by leveraging new technology.

By Vy Tran, a content creator and freelance writer in Vietnam’HCMC