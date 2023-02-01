What Vietnam should do to further attract foreign tourists?

The Tourism Advisory Board of Vietnam said that, a key for the country to attract more foreign tourists at this time is to change its visa policy.

The expanding the list of eligible visa waivers with a maximum stay of up to 30-45 days will be a big drive for foreigners who are planning a trip to Vietnam, according to Tourism Advisory Board.

The Tourism Advisory Board also proposed that e-visa should be expanded to all countries and domain name changed so that foreigners can recognize and find more easily when surfing the internet.

Last year, Vietnam only received 3.6 million foreign tourists, just 70% of its target. It targets 8 million this year, the local media Vietnam News reported.

So far, citizens of 80 countries and territories can apply for an e-visa to enter Vietnam without going through a guarantor agency or organization.

It said, many foreign tourists expect the country will bring back the multiple three-month visa that was available before the pandemic.