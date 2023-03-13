What Vietnam should do to attract digital nomads and retired foreigners?

Vietnam is a country located in Southeast Asia, bordering China to the north, Laos and Cambodia to the west, and the South China Sea to the east and south. It has a population of nearly 100 million people and is the 15th most populous country in the world.

The country has a rich history and culture, with influences from China, France, and other neighboring countries. It has gone through significant changes over the last few decades, transitioning from a centrally planned economy to a market-oriented one.

Vietnam is known for its stunning natural beauty, with miles of coastline, mountains, rice paddies, and tropical forests. Popular tourist destinations include Ha Long Bay, Hoi An, Hue, and the Mekong Delta. The country is also famous for its delicious cuisine, which includes dishes such as pho, banh mi, and spring rolls.

Vietnam has made great strides in economic development in recent years, with a rapidly growing middle class and a focus on exports, particularly in the tech and manufacturing sectors. However, the country still faces challenges such as income inequality, corruption, and environmental degradation.

Who are digital nomads?

Digital nomads are individuals who use technology to work remotely and have the freedom to travel and live in different locations. They are typically professionals who work in fields such as web development, graphic design, writing, or consulting, and can do their work from anywhere with an internet connection.

Digital nomads use technology such as laptops, smartphones, and cloud-based software to stay connected with clients and colleagues while on the move. They often choose to work in coworking spaces or coffee shops, but can also work from their homes or other locations.

Digital nomads value flexibility and the ability to choose where they work and live. They may travel frequently or stay in one place for an extended period of time, depending on their preferences and work requirements. They often prioritize experiences and cultural immersion over traditional career advancement and stability.

The rise of digital nomads has been facilitated by advancements in technology and changes in work culture. Many companies now offer flexible work arrangements or fully remote positions, allowing professionals to work from anywhere in the world. This lifestyle has become popular among people who want to experience new cultures, travel, and have more control over their work-life balance.

What is the contribution of digital nomads or retired foreigners to Vietnam?

According to Sophie Dao, Senior Partner at GBS – Global Business Services LLC, digital nomads and retired foreigners can contribute significantly to the economy and society of Vietnam. Here are some ways they can contribute:

Digital nomads and retired foreigners can promote tourism in Vietnam, by sharing their experiences with friends and family, and by promoting Vietnam as a travel destination on social media and other platforms. This can lead to more visitors to the country, creating jobs and generating revenue for local businesses.

Digital nomads can create job opportunities in Vietnam, by setting up businesses or collaborating with local companies. Retired foreigners can also create jobs by investing in local businesses, or by starting their own enterprises.

Digital nomads and retired foreigners can bring with them valuable knowledge and skills, which can be shared with local professionals and businesses. They can also learn from locals and contribute to the exchange of ideas and best practices.

Digital nomads and retired foreigners can help promote cultural exchange, by sharing their own cultural experiences and learning about local traditions and customs. This can foster mutual understanding and respect, and contribute to a more diverse and inclusive society.

By contributing to the local economy through their spending and investments, digital nomads and retired foreigners can help stimulate economic growth in Vietnam. This can benefit local communities, by creating jobs and generating income.

“Overall, digital nomads and retired foreigners can make valuable contributions to Vietnam, both through their individual activities and through the economic and social benefits they bring”. Sophie added.

What Vietnam should do to attract digital nomads or retired foreigners?

Vietnam has a lot to offer digital nomads and retired foreigners, including a low cost of living, beautiful scenery, friendly people, and delicious food. To attract more of these individuals, Vietnam can take several steps, such as:

Vietnam should work to improve its transportation system, including public transportation and internet connectivity. This will make it easier for digital nomads and retired foreigners to work remotely and stay connected with loved ones.

Simplifying the visa process for digital nomads and retirees would make it easier for them to stay in Vietnam for extended periods. This could involve creating a specific visa category for these individuals and offering longer-term visas.

Vietnam should create more co-working spaces in cities and rural areas. These spaces should offer high-speed internet, comfortable workspaces, and opportunities to network with other professionals.

Vietnam should promote its unique culture and attractions to attract more tourists, including digital nomads and retirees. This could involve highlighting local festivals, food tours, and eco-tourism opportunities.

Improving healthcare services and facilities in Vietnam would attract more retirees who require medical care. Vietnam should invest in training more medical professionals and upgrading medical equipment.

Vietnam could offer tax incentives to digital nomads and retirees who choose to live and work in the country. This could include a reduced tax rate or tax breaks for specific expenses.

By taking these steps, Vietnam could become a more attractive destination for digital nomads and retirees, which would benefit the economy and society as a whole.