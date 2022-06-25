What users say after 2 months of applying the form of withdrawal with chip ID card

Versatile opinions

Frequent transactions at banks, after many experiences of withdrawing money at ATMs with Citizen identity card, Mr. Loc (Hanoi) is still surprised by the convenience of using this new service. “In the past, I had to carry a lot of cards in my wallet to make withdrawals at the bank, now I only need to carry a single Citizen identity card card when I go out”

Besides, Mr. Loc also assessed that this method can minimize risks. If you accidentally lost your bank card in the past, crooks can find out the pin number to withdraw money for profit; Now, using a Citizen identity card with a chip integrated with a bank card, if it is lost, the risk of being exploited by fraudsters will also be lower. The person who finds the Citizen identity card will not be able to know which bank its owner has an account, nor can it forge a face or fingerprint.

Surveying many other users, we all found that most users find this service more convenient than before. Ms. Thu Hien said, Citizen identity card is always carried by everyone, so since the integration and chip installation, I find it more convenient because I can withdraw money at any time. Meanwhile, Mr. Quoc Thang also expressed his belief that with this method of high security, there are additional facial or fingerprint authentication operations so customers can feel secure and safe.

High security is demonstrated through the mechanism that instead of just using a password to confirm information with a bank card, as soon as the customer scans the card with the citizen ID at the ATM, the system immediately check and compare the information on the chip mounted Citizen identity card. Next, identifying the owner’s information by comparing the customer’s biometric data by scanning their face or fingerprint, will minimize the risk of possible forgery.

Mr. Phong said he currently has up to 4 bank cards. Opening many ATM cards at banks is sometimes troublesome for Mr. Phong because he has to remember many confusing passwords. Therefore, since the Citizen identity card has a fingerprint and face authentication service, Mr. Phong not only feels more secure in transactions but also feels more convenient because there is no need to remember the password, or to use too many cards.

However, there are also opinions expressing other views. A user with an account named Binh An shared his opinion in the comment section on a social networking site, saying: “I think it’s easier for each service to have its own documents before, but to combine it with one Citizen identity card. If you lose it, you will suffer a hundred times.”

Another account with the nickname Hong Thoa also left a comment on that same thread: “The technology is really modern now, just 2 minutes with a few simple steps, I can pay the hospital bill. However, this method is only suitable for young people, and elderly people who want to ask their children and grandchildren to withdraw money for them are also difficult because only Citizen identity card owners can perform operations at ATMs.”

Convenient but needs to be more popular

“Bank card can be withdrawn at any ATM, but Citizen identity card will be more restricted. Citizen identity card can withdraw money at ATMs where customers have an account at that ATM’s bank, and Citizen identity card can’t use it either. for POS for in-store payment. Although convenience and security are both great, I hope this form will have more features.”

That is the share of Mr. Bui Cong Tuan after 1 month of experience with Citizen identity card withdrawal service. This form is really not popular because currently, the use of chip-based Citizen identity card for banking transactions is still in the experimental stage.

Some other opinions argue that there should be a legal framework and regulations that require banks for acceptors to fully perform biometric authentication steps such as face or fingerprint to ensure security. transaction safety, and at the same time it is necessary to regulate the responsibilities of the parties involved in the event of information disclosure or other fake acts.

Currently, banks are actively deploying and installing ATMs that support deposit/withdrawal features with chip-based Citizen identity card cards. It is expected that in the future this form will become more popular in the trend of 1 card used for all kinds of services.

However, for this form to be widely used, it will not be for a short time. In addition, the installation of ATMs to replace the old system is also costly. Mr. Nguyen Quoc Hung, General Secretary of the Vietnam Bankers Association, said: “All utilities for people to use are very good. However, the problem is whether utilities increase people’s costs or not? spend money to invest in terminals of ATMs. If the cost does not increase, it is encouraged, but if the cost increases, consider it accordingly.”

In addition, experts also believe that this form of payment needs more utilities for people, such as being paid at POS machines, or being able to withdraw money at any ATM of any bank…

Source: CafeF