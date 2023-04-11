What type of electrical plugs, that foreign tourist should have in Vietnam?

In Vietnam, the most common type of electrical plug is the Type A/C. It has two round pins, and sometimes has a third prong for grounding.

However, some places may also have the Type D plug with three large round pins in a triangular pattern, and the Type G plug with three rectangular pins.

If you are a foreign tourist traveling to Vietnam, it is recommended to bring a universal travel adapter that can accommodate all types of plugs.

This will ensure that you can charge your electronic devices and use any electrical appliances you may have brought with you without any issues.

Additionally, it is important to check the voltage and frequency of the electrical outlets in Vietnam, which are typically 220V/50Hz.

When using electrical devices in Vietnam, it’s important to prioritize safety to avoid any accidents or hazards. Here are some essential tips to keep in mind:

Avoid using electrical devices with wet hands or in wet areas to reduce the risk of electric shock.

Refrain from touching or handling power sockets if they show signs of damage or wear and tear.

Do not attempt to force a plug if it doesn’t fit the socket. Some plugs used in Vietnam may be a different size or poorly installed, so it’s better to look for other sockets instead.

Be vigilant for signs of electrical problems such as unusual sounds or smells and take action accordingly.

Avoid using the device or equipment while charging the battery.

If you forget to bring electrical plugs or adapters to Vietnam or have difficulty buying them, don’t worry. Our Vietnam Travel consultants or tour guides can provide free assistance to help you out.