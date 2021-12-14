What to know about Vietnam’s New Online Car Marketplace

The Vietnam start-up scene is heating up despite the global pandemic as more consumers are opting to do more things on the internet. According to Nextrans Vietnam, the total investments in start-ups in Vietnam increased by more than 34% in 2021.

Vietnam is currently home to more than 3,000 innovative start-ups including the hot new start-up Vietwheels which is an online car marketplace in Vietnam where car buyers benefit from greater choice, convenience and cost saving. Car sellers also benefit from higher sales, turnover and cost efficiency in selling their inventory.

The company’s Co-Founder and Managing Director, Mr. Hai Truong states “compared to Western countries, a lot consumers in Vietnam don’t usually research their desired car and compare prices and online before they go in to see a car dealership. However with Vietwheels they now have the opportunity to research and compare cars and prices from a very larger range of high-quality inventory.”

Vietwheels has recently hired a local sales team based in Ho Chi Minh City lead by Co-Founder Mr. Vince Luong. Mr. Luong says “There is a genuine market gap in Vietnam since consumers lack the choice and range of vehicles to select, and compare prices and quality offered by car dealerships. Vietwheels solves this problem by bring the car buyer and seller together in an online and seamless platform.”

Vietwheels is a good testament to Vietnam’s ever so growing tech sector. As one of the emerging players in Vietnam’s lucrative online car marketplace, the possibilities for Vietwheels.com are endless.

