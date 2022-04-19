Home » What to know about the World’s Longest Glass Bridge in Vietnam
TravelVideo

What to know about the World’s Longest Glass Bridge in Vietnam

by Ngoc Bui
The 2,073.5-foot-long Bach Long bridge at Vietnam's Moc Chau Island Tourist Area is set to become the longest glass bridge in the world when it opens to the public April 30. Photo courtesy of the Moc Chau Island Tourist Area

A 2,073.5-foot-long glass bridge in Moc Chau Island Tourist Area in Son La Province set to open to the public soon is believed to be the longest glass bridge in the world, a Tourism officials in Vietnam told reporter.

The Bach Long bridge, set to open April 30 for the Reunification Day holiday, is being submitted to Guinness World Records for recognition as the longest glass bridge in the world, local media reported.

Only 500 tourists will be allowed on the bridge at a time for safety reasons, the officials said.

If recognized, the Vietnam’s Bach Long bridge will be the longest glass bridge in the world, replacing the position of a glass bridge in China’s Hunan Province.

Moc Chau Island Tourist Area officials said the bridge, suspended nearly 500 feet over the ground, has a deck made from super tempered glass produced by French company St. Gobain.

In China, a 1,410.7-foot-long glass bridge over the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in China’s Hunan Province recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest glass-bottomed bridge in the world.

CONTRIBUTOR | Opinions expressed by contributors are their own. If you want to share your story, publish a press release or just want to ask something, contact Vietnam Insider via editor@vietnaminsider.vn. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

You may also like

The Top 4 Risks of Buying a House...

Here are awesome six things to do in...

Many English teaching jobs available in Vietnam’s HCMC...

Here’s what we should know about Vietnam’s public...

Vietnam capital city needs more teachers for private...

Vietnam’s economic recovery is likely to be stronger...