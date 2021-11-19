What to know about newly-unveiled ‘Best Brand’ rankings in Vietnam 2021

Samsung has been named the best brand in Vietnam in 2021, finishing ahead of more than 350 companies following major new consumer research from YouGov.

The South Korean tech giant – which alone accounts for around 20% of Vietnam’s exports and 170,000 jobs nationwide – has moved up one spot since 2020 with a total score of 54.7. Meanwhile, the most popular brand of 2020, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, dropped to second place with a score of 48.3.

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to have had an impact on the 2021 rankings, with the grounding of flights and travel restrictions impacting the score of Vietnam Airlines. Meanwhile, with people forced to remain at home during lockdown and online retail thriving as a result, e-commerce brand Shopee jumped from the seventh spot in 2020 to the third in 2021 with a score of 41.9.

Vietnamese brands dominate the rankings. Other than Vietnam Airlines, a further six of the top-ten spots have gone to local brands including Thế giới di động (5th), Hảo Hảo (6th), Omachi (7th), Biti’s (8th), Kinh Đô (9th), and MoMo (10th). Completing the list are foreign companies including Shopee (3rd), and Panasonic (4th).

Based on more than 54,750 interviews with Vietnamese consumers between October 2020 and September 2021, the rankings are an aggregate of six unique criteria measuring overall brand health. Each business is rated on its reputation, customer satisfaction, value-for-money, quality, overall impression, and whether people would recommend it to others.

Financial and e-commerce brands ‘biggest improvers’

The rankings also measure changing trends in consumer sentiment, tracking which brands have improved over time. Despite just missing out on the top ten best brands, Vietcombank is the “‘most-improved’, rising 9.7 points in 12 months.

In an interesting trend, online retailers and financial service companies are some of the other biggest improvers. E-commerce brands Shopee (3rd) and Lazada (8th) join ZaloPay (2nd), Techcombank (4th), and VietinBank (5th) in the top ten. Other notable improvers include Vietjet Air (6th), F&B retailers AFC (7th) and Oishi (9th), and make-up and skincare brand L’Oréal Paris (10th).

Commenting on the 2021 ‘Best Brand’ rankings, Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of YouGov Vietnam, said:

“The 2021 YouGov Best Brands Rankings show that, despite the pandemic, the health of the biggest companies remains robust in the minds of consumers. Both Samsung and Vietnam Airlines are trusted, valued, and respected in the Vietnamese market, with positive reputations and strong brand health across all metrics.

“However, the impacts of the pandemic have shaken up the ‘biggest improvers’ in 2021. The financial fallout from COVID-19 has seen financial service companies rise up the rankings as savings and investment become more important. Meanwhile, lockdowns have accelerated the shift to e-commerce, with online retail brands benefiting most.

“The challenge for brands now is to transform these short-term shifts into long-term trends through in-depth consumer insight and targeted advertising.”

“Samsung is proud to be named ‘Best Brand’ in 2021. Acknowledged as one of the biggest foreign enterprises in Vietnam, we have been striving to invest in staff development, offer cutting-edge products and services, show corporate responsibility to local community, and contribute to economic growth as well as social development. Therefore, we are delighted that our long-term commitment to Vietnam has been reciprocated and that consumers value our brand, products, and services.” – Kevin Lee, President at Samsung Vina told reported.

“Vietnam Airlines is fully aware of the importance of branding, especially as a national carrier. Therefore, the ultimate goal of our actions and strategies is to benefit our customers and the greater community. In any circumstances, we strive to improve passenger experience and fulfill the mission of the national airline to maintain the position as one of the leading brands in Vietnam.” Le Hong Ha – President and CEO of Vietnam Airlines said.

