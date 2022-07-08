What to know about Blockchain Global Day 2022, which takes place in Vietnam this month

Blockchain Global Day 2022, the first large-scale event of its kind held in Vietnam, is set to take place in Ho Chi Minh city on July 29 to seek ways to develop the local blockchain industry, according to organisers on July 7.

The function themed “Into the Infinity Con-verse” will be co-hosted by Saigon Innovation Hub (Sihub), SPAC3SHIP, and partners of Infinity Ventures Crypto and YGG SEA Vietnam.

Organisers note that there is ample room for the future development of blockchain technology in the nation due to several local firms getting involved in the field recently.

Notable examples include FPT developing the akaChain platform for customer identification and transaction traceability, while a number of local banks such as BIDV, MB, VPBank, and Vietcombank have applied blockchain technology in financial transactions.

Global market research firm TechSci Research assessed that the country’s main industries such as healthcare, energy, transportation, and manufacturing, are also required to integrate blockchain for the purpose of development, noting that the Vietnamese blockchain market is anticipated to witness double-digit growth in the 2023 to 2027 period.

Huynh Kim Tuoc, CEO of Sihub, said that blockchain technology will become a popular tool in which to make significant contributions to the national economy, adding that the event will therefore provide a comprehensive picture of the blockchain industry, connect global developers, and become an annual destination moving forward.

The occasion will feature 100 stalls introducing blockchain projects and seminars aimed at integrating blockchain into global technology trends, such as Web3, the Metaverse (virtual universe), and NFTs.

Moreover, a number of blockchain projects will be also introduced during the event to attract large investment funds from throughout Southeast Asia.

The festival is expected to attract representatives from various prestigious projects, along with blockchain experts in Southeast Asia such as Binance, YGG SEA, Coin98, Vina Capital Ventures, Coinex, Realbox, BSC Station, Antpad, Topebox , AETHR, XT.com, Ventory Labs, and Pandora.