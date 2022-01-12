What to expect from partnership agreement between Zone Startups Vietnam and Business School of the Hong Kong University

This article is also available in Vietnamese

Zone Startups Vietnam (ZSV) signed a 3-year partnership agreement with the Business School of the Hong Kong University (HKU FBE).

Through this partnership, Zone Startups Vietnam and HKU Business School affirm and ensure long-term cooperation in coordinating and implementing startup support activities for both startup communities – Vietnam and Hong Kong including:

Training and consulting for startup models conducted by Entrepreneurs, Experts who are partners of Zone Startups Vietnam and HKU Business School

Supporting facilities and working conditions for Vietnamese and Hong Kong startups through the program in conjunction with HKU Business School’s Incubator

Startup trade promotion and exchange activities

Workshops, contests, cultural exchange events…

HKU Business School is the oldest university in Hongkong, ranked 22nd of the best universities in the world (QS World University Rankings) and is the best English teaching university in Asia. Besides, Zone Startups Vietnam is part of a leading tech accelerator system in Canada and internationally. In Vietnam, Zone Startups is in Top 3 best Support Program for Ho Chi Minh’s Ecosystem (I-Star 2021).

Mr. Phan Quoc Cong, Partner, Board member of Zone Startups Vietnam said, “Cooperating with HKU Business School is an activity within Zone Startups’ “3-pillar” strategy. The first pillar is investors who put their trust in technology. The second pillar is digital transformation businesses. The third pillar is universities. All to contribute to the acceleration of startups”

Zone Startups Vietnam has more than 30 startups in the ecosystem and focuses entirely on the B2B software model, specializing in providing digital transformation solutions for customers. The most recent corporation was with REE group. The current shareholders of Zone Startups Vietnam including Mr. Phan Quoc Cong (founder of X-Men shampoo), Ryerson Future University of Technology (Toronto, Canada), Vina Capital Ventures, Mr. Nguyen Trung Tin (Trung Thuy Group), Mrs. Tieu Yen Trinh (Talentnet)… Mr. Quoc Cong is the Chairman and Ms. Quynh Vo is the Managing Director.

April 2021, Zone Startups Vietnam and Swiss EP Vietnam launched the EMpower program, a program designed specifically to support Tech-female entrepreneurs. The program has been highly appreciated in promoting gender equality and raising women’s entrepreneurship awareness in Vietnam.

Investment into Vietnamese startups nosedived by 60 percent to 317 million USD in 2020 from 861 million USD due to impacts of COVID-19. The figure bounced back strongly to a record high of more than 1.3 billion USD last year.

Vietnam is home to 3,800 startups but only 100 of them were able to raise funding annually on average. In 2021, just 147 projects succeeded in funding raising even though there are 200 capital ventures in the country.

