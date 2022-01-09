What to expect from ASEAN Tourism Forum?

Vietnam will attend the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2022, themed “a Community of Peace and Shared Future” in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, from January 16 – 20.

It is the largest event within the ASEAN tourism cooperation framework.

The forum will feature a series of major events, such as the 25th ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting, the Tourism Ministers Meetings between ASEAN and partner countries (China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, India and Russia), the International Travel Expo TRAVEX, and the ASEAN Tourism Award Ceremony, Vietnam News Agency reported.

In this year’s ASEAN Tourism Award, Vietnam has won four out of the five categories, namely ASEAN Green Hotel Awards, ASEAN MICE Venue Awards, ASEAN Clean Tourist City Awards, and ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Awards.

Vietnam’s pavilion at TRAVEX 2022 will be themed “Live Fully in Vietnam”, with the participation of popular tourist destinations, tour operators and luxurious hotels and resorts from the country.

The ATF was first organised in Kuala Lumpur in 1981. The event was hosted by Vietnam twice, in Hanoi in 2009 and in Quang Ninh in 2019.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, ASEAN is one of Vietnam’s major source of tourists. In 2019, tourist arrivals from ASEAN totaled nearly 2.1 million, mostly from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia. The figure accounted for about 11.6 percent of Vietnam’s foreign visitors, according to Vietnam News Agency.

