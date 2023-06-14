What the NATO expects from Ukraine’s counteroffensive?

NATO is hopeful that Ukraine’s counteroffensive will lead to productive negotiations. The Secretary-General of NATO has emphasized that Ukraine’s counteroffensive is making progress on the battlefield, and there is optimism that this action will facilitate peaceful discussions.

During a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on June 13th, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated, “As Ukraine liberates more territories, they gain greater leverage at the negotiating table.”

With the support of Western nations, Ukraine is making strides in its counteroffensive to reclaim territories controlled by Moscow. Stoltenberg emphasized that this military operation serves as a means to establish a stronger position for negotiations. However, he had previously acknowledged to CNN that Ukraine’s counteroffensive would pose significant challenges.

The US. President Biden warmly welcomed Stoltenberg, who is set to conclude his tenure as NATO’s leader in October. The President commended the alliance’s response to the Ukraine conflict, highlighting its role in strengthening NATO.

“We have fortified NATO’s eastern flank, unequivocally affirming our commitment to defend every inch of the alliance’s territory. I reiterate once again: the United States remains steadfast in its commitment to Article 5 of NATO,” stated President Biden, referring to the provision regarding collective defense.

Stoltenberg described the West’s support for Ukraine as part of a broader strategy to maintain global stability.

“The Russian aggression extends beyond Ukraine; it targets our fundamental values and the freedom of people worldwide. Therefore, President Vladimir Putin will not prevail in this battle, which not only brings tragedy to the people of Ukraine but also heightens global peril,” he affirmed.

Simultaneously, the US State Department announced a $325 million assistance package comprising heavy weaponry and new ammunition for Ukraine. This aid aims to bolster Ukraine’s supplies during the significant counteroffensive campaign.