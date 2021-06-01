What should I do if I have COVID-19 symptoms in Vietnam?

Visit Vietnam Insider’s homepage for more stories

The Ministry of Health has a list of instructions that people should follow when they have symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever, coughing, sore throat, and difficulty breathing.

If residents have these symptoms, they should first put on a face mask and isolate themselves inside a room or one specific location at their home, as well as keeping a minimum distance of two meters from others.

They are recommended to contact local health agencies or the Ministry of Health via the hotlines 1900 3228 or 1900 9095 for advice and immediately go to a medical facility for examination and treatment.

They must keep their face masks on all the time, and cover their noses and mouths with their elbows, a piece of cloth, handkerchief, or tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Face masks must be thrown into trash cans with proper covers after use.

Washing hands regularly with soap is necessary, especially after coughing, sneezing, and disposing of used face masks and tissues.

People with COVID-19 symptoms should not share cups, bowls, or utensils with others, and should avoid using public transport or going to crowded places, workplaces, and schools.

They should also inform their employers and other people who come into close contact with them about their condition.

According to Tang Chi Thuong, deputy director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the hotlines of the health ministry and local health agencies may be jammed up given the current situation.

Therefore, the best option is coming to the nearest medical facility and filling out health declaration forms in an honest manner.

An accurate health declaration can help health workers determine whether a patient is at risk of having COVID-19, so that such measures as quarantine and contact tracing can be conducted, Thuong elaborated.

Since mid-May, the southern metropolis has detected a number of infection clusters after several patients tested positive for the novel coronavirus during their health checks at local hospitals, the official continued.

These infirmaries were temporarily locked down following the detection to prevent the spread of the virus.

Hospitals and the health sector in Ho Chi Minh City have learned many lessons from these incidents and established stricter protocols, Thuong stated.

All patients are required to fill out health declaration forms and go to temporary quarantine areas to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

If the result comes back positive, they will be brought to treatment facilities and the city’s Center for Disease Control will be promptly informed to take further measures.

Vietnam has documented 7,482 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday afternoon, with 3,043 recoveries and 47 deaths.

The country has recorded 4,407 local infections in 36 provinces and cities since the fourth wave of transmissions began on April 27.

