What Makes Vietnam the Asia’s Best Culinary Destination in 2022?

Vietnamese cuisine is a delicate combination of many spices and fresh ingredients. It is diverse, rich, tasty, exotic and different from region to region.

Vietnam has been named as Asia’s Best Culinary Destination in 2022 by The third World Culinary Awards.

According to the report, the Southeast Asian nation has surpassed many other destinations such as China, Malaysia, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and Thailand, to earn the accreditation.

“The results were based on a year-long search for the world’s top culinary brands, with experts and the public joining related voting”, Rina van Staden, Director of the annual awards told reporter.

“The winners of the 2022 edition are those that have strived to elevate the culinary excellence around the world”, Rina van Staden added.

Vietnamese cuisine doesn’t win any points for complexity. Many of the most popular dishes can be made just as well on the side of the road as in a top-end restaurant. But it’s precisely this simplicity, the subtle variations by region and the fresh ingredients, that keep you pulling up a plastic stool for more.

Vietnamese cuisine has been highly valued in prestigious competitions and by ranking organizations in the world. Last October, Vietnam was ranked 5th among the top 10 countries globally with the best food by readers of the Canadian magazine The Travel.

On December 1, Michelin, for the first time, announced Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as the latest destinations joining the international selection of the MICHELIN Guide. MICHELIN inspectors will present their list of restaurants selected in June 2023, the Vietnam News Agency reported.