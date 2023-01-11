What is the origin of Vietnamese Tet Holidays and How to celebrate?

Tet or Tet Nguyen Dan (in Vietnamese) is the term for the Lunar Year and is one of the most celebrated festivities in Vietnam. People prepare and consume traditional cuisines with their own symbolic meaning to celebrate the seven-day long festival.

However, not many of you would know about Tet festival, its origin, significance, and the way it is celebrated.

The Lunar New Year is observed and celebrated in various ways from nation to nation. Countries in Asia like China and South Korea also celebrate this festivity but in Vietnam, it is the Lunar Year is celebrated as Tet. Its origin is similar to that of Chinese New Year with some cultural differences.

This year Tet will fall on January 22. The festival’s date is determined by the Lunisolar calendar which can fall anytime between 21 January 2023 to 20 February 2023.

However, the preparations for the Tet celebration generally kick off after the western new year.

How is Tet celebrated?

Vietnamese welcome the Lunar New Year in numerous ways. As Indians celebrate Diwali, Vietnamese celebrate Tet. During these days, Vietnamese people celebrate the family get-togethers.

The people follow old traditions, celebrate the onset of the new year by cherishing the bond with their families on the special occasion.

The people clean and decorate their homes. They prepare delicious food to worship the three kitchen gods or guardians for a well-stocked kitchen for the whole year.

During this period, children and coworkers are given “Li Xi” or the red envelopes which represent prosperity, happiness, and good luck.

Tet bonus tradition?

Expat Celebrating Tet Holiday With Vietnamese

Vietnamese people thoroughly enjoy the Tet festival as it is customary to provide a Tet bonus to every employee in working in an organisation. The bonus may be in any form like salary hike, wage for a month or maybe more.