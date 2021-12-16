What is Network Security? The Different Types of Protections

A network security system is a set of measures to maintain usability and protect the integrity of the network and data.

It uses hardware and software technologies, combats various threats – blocks their penetration and distribution in the network; An effective network security system controls access to the network. Regardless of the size and type of business, hardware solutions and software products are needed to ensure network security wherever a network infrastructure is used!

Principles of Network Security

The network security system consists of several layers of protection both within and at its perimeter. At each level of network security, specific controls are implemented. Authorized users gain access to network resources, and the use of exploits and the implementation of threats by cybercriminals is blocked.

Among the fundamental principles of corporate network security are the following:

Protection of devices connected to the network. It is necessary to use modern high-tech solutions to reliably protect devices connected to the network. For example, computers that can attack viruses should be protected with reliable antivirus software and configured to automatically update their signature databases to minimize the risk of an attack. Network devices must be fault tolerant and capable of rapid recovery. It is essential to systematically monitor the infrastructure to understand the exact state of a particular device, application, service and, if necessary, implement means of their protection. The network bandwidth must be continuously monitored. If an attack is carried out, it always entails considerable costs for restoring the system to work. Therefore, you need to use defenses against targeted attacks and techniques to prevent intrusion into the infrastructure. This will minimize the risks of cybercriminals’ success and reduce the company’s data recovery costs. The enterprise’s local network must be fault-tolerant and provide for the possibility of quick recovery if necessary. Under no circumstances will it be possible to protect the network 100%, but you can provide for an immediate transition from one resource to another in case of failure of the first one, which will happen unnoticed for network users.

Network Security Tools

Attacks on the network infrastructure can be either active or passive (depending on the malicious software that the attackers use). Therefore, to ensure the security of the network, complex measures are used:

Proxy servers. The proxy server checks the email, detects excess characters, and denies the email message from reaching the destination server. Thus, a proxy server can act as the first line of defense for a server that has not yet been updated. Previously manufacturers rarely announced security vulnerabilities in their products. Vulnerability announcements are so common that additional proxy protection is even more critical.

Intrusion prevention systems. Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) scans network traffic and actively blocks attacks. Next-generation IPS appliances correlate vast amounts of information from global threat intelligence to stop the malicious activity and track the path of suspicious files and malware across the entire network to prevent outbreaks and reinfection.

VPN network . It encrypts endpoint device connections to the network, often over the Internet. Typically, remote access VPNs use IPsec or SSL to authenticate communication between the device and the web. Here is a list of the best VPNs to help you choose what works best for you.

Firewalls. They create a barrier between a trusted internal network and untrusted external networks such as the Internet. They use a set of specific rules that allow or block traffic. The firewall can be hardware, software, or mixed.

Network monitoring systems. It helps network administrators quickly detect device and connection failures or problems such as traffic bottlenecks that restrict data flow. Such systems can alert administrators of issues via email or text and deliver reports using network analytics.

What are the benefits of a network security system?

Digitalization has changed the world. The changes affected our lifestyle, leisure time, approach to work, and learning. Every organization that wants to provide services to customers and employees must protect its network. Network security also helps protect confidential information from attacks. Ultimately, it is also about protecting your reputation.

Conclusion

Using the tools above, you can protect corporate infrastructure from hacking, ensure a secure connection to the network of external devices. You can also monitor and control software operations and safely conduct banking transactions.

