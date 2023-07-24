What is it about the MV Cool With You that makes Tony Leung participate without needing remuneration?

Tony Leung appears in NewJeans’ MV “Cool With You” as a gift to the Korean audience. The popular Hong Kong actor is not concerned about remuneration or screen time.

The appearance of Tony Leung, the most successful actor in Chinese and Asian cinema, in the MV “Cool With You” by Kpop group NewJeans, surprised the audience.

Many people admitted that they immediately went to watch the MV “Cool With You” to confirm whether a cult actor like Tony Leung really played a Korean music video.

Tony Leung received a direct invitation from CEO Min Hee Jin of ADOR, participated in according to a guest role in the MV of the NewJeans group without pay and regardless of screen time.

The actor appreciated the script and had a thorough analysis for his role even though it only appeared for about 10 seconds. He directly suggested gray hair in the MV.

After the release of “Cool With You,” the audience couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed by ADOR’s investment in rookie group NewJeans.

Similar to the song “Ditto,” the studio and advertising agency Dolphin Kidnappers produced two versions of the music video for “Cool With You.” The MVs feature beautifully shot and artistically rich visuals, with each one continuing the story to form a complete narrative.

Netizens created numerous theories, analyzed the story’s content, and explained that Tony Leung accepted to star in the MV without focusing on the profit.

One of the most widely accepted theories is that “Cool With You” recreates the love story in Greek mythology between Psyche and Eros (Cupid), according to a modern, sex-swapping version.