What foreign experts talking about Vietnam’s enhanced stature?

Vietnam’s foreign policy of multilateralization and diversification of external relations has contributed to enhancing the country’s position in the region and the world, foreign experts said.

In an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents based in Prague ahead of the upcoming 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Dr. Takashi Hosoda, an expert on the Asia-Pacific from Charles University in the Czech Republic, noted that over the past years, Vietnam has achieved important successes in external affairs, especially establishing bilateral and multilateral cooperation mechanisms to connect with the world, contributing to creating an environment of peace for national construction and defense.

Amid the complicated developments in the world, especially the COVID-19 pandemic that deeply affected international relations, Vietnam was honored for successfully performing the role of ASEAN Chair 2020, which improved the stature of ASEAN and Vietnam in particular in their relationship with partners as well as contributed to international community’s common efforts to seek multilateral solutions to issues related to peace, security and development in the Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asia in particular, including the East Sea issue.

The scholar also commented that Vietnam has made continuous efforts to actively and proactively integrate into the world economy via signing a number of important multilateral trade deals such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), and the Free Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the UK. Those deals have helped create a driving force for Vietnam’s economic growth.

Apart from bolstering multilateral collaboration, Vietnam also paid attention to consolidating bilateral ties with neighboring countries and important partners such as the US, India, Japan, France, Italy and the UK to create a peaceful environment favorable for protecting national interests and harnessing its strength.

He noted Vietnam’s efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, prevent plastic waste pollution and maintain sustainable fishing, which he said demonstrated that Vietnam is a responsible country for promoting environmental protection and maintaining sustainable development, which are two major factors for global politics in the 21st century.

Hosoda suggested that Vietnam should continue focusing on trust building measures, deepening ties with partners in a substantive and effective manner while joining more multilateral cooperation frameworks.

Sharing the same view, Dr. Jan Hornat, an expert on the Indo-Pacific also from the Charles University, lauded Vietnam’s role and position in international relations.

He said Vietnam is succeeding in global and regional economic integration, including pushing the signing of the RCEP in its role as ASEAN Chair 2020.

In his opinion, Vietnam should reinforce partnerships with regional powers sharing the same interest for the sake of an open and free Indo-Pacific.

He expressed his belief that with experience and achievements in external affairs over the past years, Vietnam will actively contribute to maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific./.

By Vietnam News Agency